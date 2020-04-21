Global Thin Client Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Thin Client Market is expected to register a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The thin client market is expected to witness increased growth during the forecast period primarily owing to the advantages like cost reduction and lesser energy consumption, centralized and easy manageability, and the increased infrastructure security these devices offer.

– Various industries are looking for low-cost devices that can significantly reduce the desk space and are able to offer an easy replacement/upgrade for old systems. The thin client systems qualify for these requirements and are also able to reduce the energy consumption over a period of time, which is the primary reason that is increasing the demand for these devices in various industries.

– The healthcare industry is also witnessing a large adoption of these devices as a computing solution owing to their security benefits, whereas the IT and telecom industry is also installing these devices primarily to facilitate the development of a virtual network.

– The implementation of thin client devices in enterprises or any other area can offer better security-related advantages as they restrict the user from any intrusion in a local machine setting. This application makes the system more secure and protected.

– With the rising adoption of workspace-as-a-service (WaaS) in various enterprises the market, is expected to witness increased demand during the forecast period. WaaS is basically a kind of desktop virtualization that is used by various organizations to provide their employees with access to applications remotely.

Scope of the Report

A thin client also called a lean client is a low-priced endpoint computing device that primarily relies on a server for its computational role. A thin client is basically a computer that runs from resources stored on a central server instead of a hard drive. Thin clients work by remotely connecting to a server-based computing environment where applications, sensitive data, and memory, are stored.

Key Market Trends

Enterprise Segment to Witness Significant Growth

– The thin clients offer solutions for risks related to security such as unauthorized account access, third-party identity fraud and the data leaks caused by external devices, such as a USB memory stick, owing to which the market is expected to witness further growth.

– Several educational institutions, such as colleges, research institutes, labs, are increasingly adopting a thin client solution to control the monitors centrally at an IT control department and thereby reducing energy consumption. These devices also to an extent decreases the cost of system upgrades and the time consumed in setting up the PC or laptop at each login.

– Various organizations across the globe are moving to the hybrid and multi-cloud environment, and a thin client offers a comparatively less expensive, secure hardware solution which is one of the factors that is driving the market.

– There has always been a challenge for banking and financial services providers to deal with an escalating huge amount of data. Rather than upgrading each PCs every couple of years, setting up a few application servers who can receive these upgrades easily is an economical solution for these institutions as the benefits of those upgrades can immediately extend to all the thin clients across the organization.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The North American region is expected to hold the largest share in the market primarily owing to the presence of major players. Factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud technology and as highly technology-oriented products require an active and flexible IT support, that is available with the majority of companies in the region, is likely to drive the market growth.

– The region with the presence of market leaders in the cloud service provider domain and an increasing number of hosted servers and datacenters in the United States has contributed to the growth of the market studied.

– Moreover, the North American IT and telecommunications industry is one of the largest among other regional markets. Also, industries, such as banking, healthcare, and government organizations, which handles a large amount of data of sensitive information are also looking forward to adopting thin client solution, as they are able to preserve the integrity of the intellectual property better than a fat client.

Competitive Landscape

The thin client market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many large players in the market providing products in the domestic as well as in the international markets. The market appears to be mildly concentrated with the key players in the market adopting strategies like product and service innovation and mergers and acquisitions to extend their geographic reach and stay ahead of the competitors. Some of the major players in the market are Dell Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Samsung Group, LG Electronics Inc. among others.

– May 2018 – Dell Technologies unveiled the new Dell Wyse 5070 thin client, the company’s most versatile and scalable thin client platform that enables the organizations to select the right configuration based on their employees’ needs.

– Jun 2019 – HP Inc. announced a new mt45 Mobile Thin Client, which is designed for performance, reliability, and security for mobile professionals.

