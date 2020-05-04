Smart Bathroom Market Disclosing Latest Advancement 2019 to 2025 – Duravit, Jaquar, Kohler

The Smart Bathroom Market is projected to reach at around US$ 3.4 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3 % during the Forecast Period

The global smart bathroom market is growing at a significant pace and is expected to show tremendous growth in the coming years. Some of the major factors fuelling the growth of global market include changing lifestyles, advancements in bathroom fixtures, and growing demand form residential and non-residential buildings.

Advantages Associated with Smart Bathroom is Fuelling the Market Growth

The smart bathroom comprises of several advanced hardware and eco-friendly solutions including sensor-enabled soap dispensers, touchless faucets, automatic cistern systems, and many other advanced products. Also, these products provide several benefits than traditional bathroom products such as energy efficiency, convenience, cost efficiency, and control. Also, it offers a flexible environment for disabled or aging users. These factors are expected to surge the demand for smart bathrooms across the globe. Moreover, the rising prevalence of IoT and artificial intelligence and growing concern regarding energy and water conservation among a large consumer base is expected to propel the growth of global smart bathroom market in the future. However, high costs associated with installation and maintenance of smart bathroom products might hamper the growth of global market at a minimal extent.

Based on Product Type, the Global Smart Bathroom is dominated by Smart Toilet

On the basis of product type, the smart toilet is projected to be the dominant segment, accounting for a significant share in global market. The dominance of smart toilets can be credited to rising awareness regarding hygiene necessity and advancements in toiletries products. Manufacturers are continuously introducing advanced products to attract more customers. For instance, a Chinese manufacturer IKAHE launched a smart toilet bidet named independent water pressure. The product offers electric leakage protection, seat temperature protection, safety relief valve protection, dryer temperature protection, low/overflow protection, and fire protection. These factors are anticipated to impact the growth of the segment in a positive manner.

Non-Residential Segment Accounted for Larger Market Whereas Residential Segment is estimated to Witness Highest Growth Rate in Coming Years

By End-user the non-residential segment led the global market by registering significant share in 2018. The growth of the segment is due to the rising demand for touchless hand dryers and touchless soap dispensers from malls and restaurants. Also, popularity of centralized control of functions such as automatic toilets, lighting, automated doors, air conditioning, heating, and digital faucets in non-residential buildings is expected to accelerate the segment growth. However, the residential segment is estimated to show incredible growth in coming years. The changing lifestyle and rising modernization are influencing the users to install smart bathrooms in their homes in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Asia Pacific is projected to Witness Lucrative Growth during the Forecast Period

On the basis of geography, the market has been studies for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness highest growth during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The growth of Asia Pacific is mainly due to rising investment in real estate and non-residential properties. Moreover, consumers are inclining towards energy-efficient homes which are expected to poise a positive impact on regional growth. In Asia Pacific, rise in demand from non-residential buildings such as seminar rooms, malls, corporate offices, educational institutes, and hotel rooms in order to maintain hygiene and ensure energy conservation is anticipated to propel the growth of smart bathroom market in Asia Pacific. On the other hand, the residential building is also gaining momentum since the last few years. This is owing to the rising number of populations migrating to the urban area, increasing income per capita, and changing lifestyles across the region.

Competitive Landscape

In January 2018, Kohler announced the launch of Numi 2.0 fully-immersive smart toilet. The new smart toilet is AI-powered, provides audio and lighting enhancement and voice command facility.

In January 2018, Kohler Co., one of the prominent players in the kitchen and bath product launched a new product line for smart bathroom products under the brand name KOHLER Konnect. The new product line enables the user to control everyday kitchen and bathroom activities through voice command. Also, these products offer several advanced features such as hands-free motion control, supports multiple voice commands, and can connect with both android and iOS devices.

Some of the major players operating in global smart bathroom market include Bradley Corporation, Toto Ltd., Delta Faucet Company, Jacuzzi, Pfister, Roca Sanitario, Sloan Valve, Novellini, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., Kohler, Jaquar, American Standard Brands, Grohe, Cleveland Faucet Group, and Kohler Co.

