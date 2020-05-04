Rolling Stock Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | CRRC Corporation Limited, Trinity Rail Group LLC, Bombardier Inc

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Rolling Stock Systems market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as CRRC Corporation Limited, Trinity Rail Group LLC, Bombardier Inc, Siemens AG, Alstom SA, Stadler Rail AG, Hitachi Rail Systems, General Electric Company, Hyundai Rotem Company .

The report provides in-depth analysis of market segments that covers perfect Market definitions, latest trends, market size, and status, revenue by region, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans, sales revenue and consumption.

Global rolling stock systems market is valued approximately USD 54.74 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rolling stock refers to both powered and unpowered wheeled railway vehicles which includes include locomotives, passenger rail vehicles, and freight wagons. Businesses have been using rolling inventory for years to minimize time and save manpower cost. The rolling stock is being stored in the trucks and are always ready to go to the required delivery location and hence it saves both the time and efforts for the company. Although rolling stocks products are capital intensive, it has the potential to save around 10% of the total cost of inventory management. Another major reason behind the rapid shift to rail is the increasing environmental concerns and traffic congestion in urban areas. Governments worldwide are making constant efforts to achieve a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Rolling stock not only enables an reduce the greenhouse gas emissions, meanwhile will also provide an increased mobility. To successfully meet this growing demand for efficient and green mobility, the railway sector urges to enhance in terms of quality of service, energy along with life cycle costs, interoperability, capacity, noise reduction & must also further develop its carbon emission benefits. Rising environment concerns globally and government efforts to combat and minimize pollution is expected to drive global rolling stock systems market over the forecast time frame.

Based on type, the global rolling stock market is segmented into wagon, rapid transit vehicle, locomotives and others. Currently, the market is dominated by wagon segment which contributes to around 35.70% revenue share in 2017. However, the segment is anticipated to witness sluggish growth over the forecast period due to rising concerns for industrial waste. The upcoming investments in this segment is likely to be in refurbishment of existing stock rather than purchase of new stock. Over the forecast period, major investments can be seen in the development of rapid transit vehicles especially in the Asia Pacific region. The Asian countries are witnessing a major challenge of population growth and hence increase in traffic congestion, thus demand for rapid transit vehicles is growing significantly in these regions. Global market for rapid transit vehicles is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

Global rolling stock market, on the basis of train type is segmented into passenger rail and rail freight. Currently the market demand is dominated by passenger rails, which holds 53.04% revenue share in 2017. However, the demand for rail freight is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The rail freight is cost effective as compared to road transportation and enable safe and faster delivery. Further, development in rail infrastructure and various technological advancements will drive more businesses towards rail freight transport.

On the basis of type the global rolling stock market is segmented into electric and diesel vehicles. Currently, the market is dominated by diesel segment. However, the coming years are anticipated to witness increasing installation of electric vehicles due to their higher efficiency and sustainability. Global market for electric engines is anticipated to reach USD 10.21 billion by 2025 growing at 5.0% CAGR during 2018-2025.

The regional analysis of global rolling stock systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to their convenience and faster transportation. Further, significant investments in the development of rail infrastructure and adoption of latest technologies such as cloud computing and big data. North America rolling stock market is growing at 3.4% CAGR during 2017-2025. Europe rolling stock market valued 17.13 billion in 2017 is anticipated to reach USD 22.35 billion by 2025, growing at 3.5% CAGR during 2017-2025. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Rolling Stock Systems market due to escalating government investments and investments made by private organization. The Locomotives are predominantly ordered for freight transport that has already been liberalized in the European countries which is why freight wagons also show a large share of private financing.

Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to constant developments in the rail infrastructure in India and China along with surging urbanization and construction sector. Furthermore, economic growth in various developing countries of APAC region such as China and India is anticipated to drive the investments in rolling stock in these regions. The investment includes railway investment in infrastructure, rolling stock, signaling and activities related to the rolling stocks, such as the after-sales services or life support. Another major factor for the growth of Asian countries is the rising population in these regions and the increasing urbanization. For example, In China, about 42-43 per cent of the population in China is living in cities. By 2030 about 55 per cent of the population are expected to live in cities. Such a scenarios is expected to create positive growth prospects for rolling stock systems market during the forecast period.

In the Rolling Stock Systems Market, Key Players:

CRRC Corporation Limited, Trinity Rail Group LLC, Bombardier Inc, Siemens AG, Alstom SA, Stadler Rail AG, Hitachi Rail Systems, General Electric Company, Hyundai Rotem Company

The Global Rolling Stock Systems Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Type (Wagon, Rapid Transit Vehicle, Locomotive, Others), Energy Source (Electric, Diesel), Train Type (Passenger Rail, Rail Freight, Others)

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Rolling Stock Systems industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Industrial Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Rolling Stock Systems market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Rolling Stock Systems report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Rolling Stock Systems Market have also been included in the study.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Rolling Stock Systems Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Chapters to display the Global Rolling Stock Systems Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Rolling Stock Systems, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Rolling Stock Systems by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Rolling Stock Systems Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rolling Stock Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

