Travel Management Services Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2025
The study objectives are to present the Travel Management Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study, Concur, Certify, Expensify, Chrome River Technologies, Infor, Travelport, Signal Tours, CT Business Travel, CTMS Travel Group, Sure Corporate, Wexas Travel Management, Wings, SMT, Ctrip, TUI Group, Booking Holdings, Expedia Group, Elong, Qunar, Tuniu Corp, Appricity Corporation, Ariett, Basware, DATABASIC, 8common, Fraedom, Oracle Corporation, NetSuite, Nexonia, Paychex, Dolphin Dynamics, Skyjunxion, Trippeo Technologies.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airline Travel Bookings
Tour and Packaged Travel Bookings
Accommodation Bookings
Cruise Bookings
Car Rental
Business Performance Management and Financial Management
Hosting Service
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Group
Company
Government
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Travel Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Travel Management Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Travel Management Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
