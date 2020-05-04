Oral Care Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Oral Care market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company , Glaxosmithkline PLC , Unilever PLC , Koninklijke Philips N.V. , Johnson & Johnson , GC Corporation , Dr. Fresh, LLC , 3M Company , Lion Corporation , Church & Dwight Co., Inc. , Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Global oral care market valued approximately USD 41.90 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Growing incidences of dental caries coupled with rising awareness among people regarding oral hygiene increasing geriatric population are key driving factors of the market. In addition, introduction of innovative products such as electronically powered toothbrushes, light optic teeth whiteners and nanotech toothbrushes is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, side effects of dental care products is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising incidences of dental caries, increasing awareness for oral health. According to Global Burden of Diseases study in 2016, the oral diseases affect half of the world’s population which is approximately 3.58 billion people with dental carries in permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition assessed. Also, it is estimated that globally, 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth in 2016, of which 486 million children suffer from carries of primary teeth. Also, adoption of oral care products such as dentures is also growing due to rising geriatric population globally and increasing interest of people for cosmetic whitening products. Thus, with the growing incidences of dental caries driving the market growth.

The regional analysis of global oral care market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The whole market is dominated by Asia Pacific region, which is anticipated to contribute more than 43% revenue share in the total market. Asia Pacific oral care market was valued about $18.18 billion in 2017 that is estimated to reach about $25.43 billion by 2025. Moreover, Europe is projected to be growing at the highest CAGR i.e. 4.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The region accounts for the highest population in the world and is witnessing growing availability of an array of dental products, growing health conscious consumer base in developing countries such as India and China are few factors that are promoting the demand of oral hygiene in Asia-Pacific region.

On the basis of product segment, the global oral care market is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes and accessories, mouth washes and rinses, dental accessories and ancillaries, denture products, and dental prosthesis and cleaning solutions. The market is dominated by the Toothpaste segment throughout the forecast period, estimated to be valued about $20.53 billion by 2025. The market growth is primarily driven by the launch of various product variants by market players at affordable prices. Introduction of various innovative products such as electric and battery-powered toothbrushes are anticipated to drive the market growth.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global oral care market is segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distributions, and dental dispensaries. The market is anticipated to be dominated by consumer stores segment throughout the forecast period 2018-2025. Online distribution segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of about 5.6%over the forecast period. The increasing inclination of consumers towards online purchase of grocery, availability of various premium brands on discounted prices online is anticipated to drive the market growth.

In the Oral Care Market, Key Players:

Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company , Glaxosmithkline PLC , Unilever PLC , Koninklijke Philips N.V. , Johnson & Johnson , GC Corporation , Dr. Fresh, LLC , 3M Company , Lion Corporation , Church & Dwight Co., Inc. , Sunstar Suisse S.A.

The Global Oral Care Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Product (Toothpastes, Toothbrushes and Accessories, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries, Denture Products, Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions), by Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution, Dental Dispensaries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Oral Care Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

