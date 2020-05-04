Food Automation Market to Set Remarkable Growth by 2025 | Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Inc

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Food Automation market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Inc, Schneider Electric SE, GEA Group, Nord Drivesystems .

The report provides in-depth analysis of market segments that covers perfect Market definitions, latest trends, market size, and status, revenue by region, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans, sales revenue and consumption. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, bar charts & pie charts, and other pictographic representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Opportunity, Key Statistics Figures & Numbers and many more for business intelligence.

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Food Automation market’ Report @

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35696

Global food automation market is valued at approximately USD 118.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Automation is the usage of control systems aimed at functioning of different machineries and equipment without human interference. Growing demand for production, profitability and superiority in food industry adoption of automation is increasing. Also, the automation in food industry promotes better quality control and better-quality assurance. Hence, automation is extremely critical for food industry as it matches with the environmental regulatory agencies and food safety terms. Furthermore, rising demand for automation in food sector is key trend for the industrial automation and process control industry. Advancements in food automation have transformed the performance for various food sectors. However, high initial investment related with installation of such equipment is major factor that impede the growth the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

On the basis of segmentation, the food automation market is segmented into Product and Application. On the basis of product segment, the food automation market is segmented into discrete controller and visualization, generators and motors, linear and rotary products, motor controls and others. The Generators and Motors segment is on surging trend in the global scenario. The same segment holds the leading position in the food automation market. The Generators and Motors segment is expected to be valued at USD 5151.9 million in terms of revenue (in 2025). Food manufacturers need to become more flexible and agile to satisfy the increasing and changing requirements of consumers and retailers. Food automation products is gaining traction globally as it simplifies the food wrapping process, which includes sorting, packaging and food management processes. High adoption of automation in food industry is observed owing to the increasing demand for productivity, quality and profitability. Using automation, food manufacturers can use various products such machine vision systems in order to measure some aspects of the outcomes of the manufacturing process (such as texture, shape, size and location) that is indicative of the efficiency, quality and accuracy of the process. The measures parameters can be used as a feedback in real time control loop which optimizes process through variations in process parameters (such as temperature, speed and flow rate). Increasing necessity to overcome challenges of sustaining the product quality and safety coupled with the need to maintain effective and smooth functioning of systems is anticipated to foster the growth of the food automation products.

Among the product segment, generators and motors is gaining acceptance owing to the its inherent advantages such as help to run food industry applications, from raw material handling, to processing and conveying, to packaging and storing, without compromising on the standards required in the industry. Apart from this, discrete controller and visualization segment is expected to emerge as a fastest growing segment. Factors such as increasing demand for cost-effective and quality food products is anticipated to foster the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

On the basis of application segment, the food automation market is segmented into bakery, beverages, confectionary, dairy, Fruits and vegetables, poultry and others. The beverages segment is on surging trend in the global scenario. The same segment holds the leading position in the food automation market. Beverages segment is expected to be valued at USD 4368.7 million (in 2025) in terms of revenue. Complete vertical integration of beverage manufacturing processes by adopting networked and computerized solution along with the value chain optimization is anticipated to promote the growth of the beverage segment over the forecast period. Further, rising adoption of automation in food industry is also anticipated to drive the application segment. For instance: In March 2017, as per the Survey conducted by the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies reveals that almost a third of food and beverage processing and 94% of packaging operations are done using automation. Private players are also actively investing funds to promote the integration of automation processes into their manufacturing process. For instance: United Kingdom based meat producer Moy Park has invested around $ 23.83 million to upgrade its tow poultry processing facilities, that would boost the company’s manufacturing capacity to approximately 6 million birds per week. Similarly, as per the Union Budget 2017-2018, Indian government has committed $1.2 billion to promote dairy processing activities. As a result, the adoption of demand for food automation solutions and systems would increase, promoting the growth of the application segment.

North America food automation market include United States and Canada for analysis. In the United States, According to Food and Drug Administration, the FDA has stated that the food production in the United States should be done through scientific, risk based and hazard analysis approach as it is mandatory to verify the food importer information. According to Food and Agriculture organization, United States is the second leading country in terms of per capita food consumption globally. According to Food and Agriculture Organization, The United States per capita food consumption accounted for 3750 Kilocalories in the year 2016 as compared to 3430 kilocalories in the year 2015. The surging per capita food consumption creates a lucrative opportunity for the development of food automation as escalating per capita food consumption would enhance the utility and demand of food packaging and food processing which would directly impact the adoption and growth of food automation market in the United States.

In the Food Automation Market, Key Players:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Inc, Schneider Electric SE, GEA Group, Nord Drivesystems

The Global Food Automation Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Product (Discrete Controller and Visualization, Generators and Motors, Linear and Rotary Products, Motor Controls, Others), Application (Bakery, Beverages, Confectionary, Dairy, Fruits and Vegetables, Poultry, Others)

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Food Automation industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Industrial Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Food Automation market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Food Automation report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Food Automation Market have also been included in the study.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35696

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Food Automation Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35696

Chapters to display the Global Food Automation Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Food Automation, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Food Automation by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Food Automation Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Food Automation sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Check Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35696

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/