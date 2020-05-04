Fitness & Health Clubs Market Increasing Demand | 24 Hour Fitness, Equinox, Gold’s Gym, Planet Fitness

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Fitness & Health Clubs market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as 24 Hour Fitness, Equinox, Gold’s Gym, Planet Fitness, Life Time Fitness, Virgin Active, McFit, CrossFit Inc., Fitness First. .

The report provides in-depth analysis of market segments that covers perfect Market definitions, latest trends, market size, and status, revenue by region, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans, sales revenue and consumption. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, bar charts & pie charts, and other pictographic representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Opportunity, Key Statistics Figures & Numbers and many more for business intelligence.

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Fitness & Health Clubs market’ Report @

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35688

Global fitness & health clubs market to reach USD 105 billion by 2025.

Global fitness & health clubs market is valued approximately at USD 85.20 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.7 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising awareness among people to avail healthy lifestyle, increasing number of lifestyle-oriented diseases and rising incidences of obesity are the primary driving factors for the global fitness industry. With increasing healthcare costs and increasing health consciousness people across the global are encouraged to follow healthy and active living. Out of various ways of staying health and fit, joining fitness club is becoming the most preferable option. Modernization, rising disposable income in developing countries, rising number of fitness clubs and gyms, have propelled the growth of the market significantly. Furthermore, social media influence is another major factor feeding growth in global fitness industry. Social media basically plays the role of influential marketing for the industry. Furthermore, the number of health clubs and memberships are also increasing at significant growth rates. However, increasing demand for home fitness equipment over the forecast period may serve as a restraint market.

Growing incidences of obesity is one of the key factors driving the market growth. According to researchers at Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington,

In 2015-16, American adults over the age of 20 representing about 39.6% of the total population were obese as compared to 33.7% in 2007-08. Further, as per the report by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, prevalence of obesity is highest among the age group of 40-59. This age group represent highest growth of obesity as in 2007-08 about 36.2% of this age group were obese in the United states that increased to 42.8% in 2015-16.Thus, with the growing obesity incidences is highly driving the market growth.

The regional paradigm of the global fitness market is dominated by European region. Europe is valued at $ 34.78 billion in 2017 and estimated to rise $36.40 by 2025. Europe has the largest number of health and fitness clubs which is 63638 health clubs in 2017. However, in terms of revenue North America is anticipated to surpass the European market growth. North America fitness market is anticipated to reach USD 36.91 by 2025 growing at 4.08% CAGR during 2018-2025. The region currently has the highest number of fitness club members which is 67969 in 2017 and the region is also anticipated to witness highest 6.26% growth in number of fitness clubs. U.S. contributes to almost 90% revenue share in North America. Increasing prevalence of lifestyle-oriented diseases in the region is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Increasing demand from countries like India, China, Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia is fueling notable growth in the Asia Pacific fitness market. Moreover, these countries are anticipated to witness significant attraction from the global fitness chains.

In the Fitness & Health Clubs Market, Key Players:

24 Hour Fitness, Equinox, Gold’s Gym, Planet Fitness, Life Time Fitness, Virgin Active, McFit, CrossFit Inc., Fitness First.

The Global Fitness & Health Clubs Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Service Type (Member Ship Fees, Total Admission Fees, Personnel Training and Instruction Services And Others)

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Fitness & Health Clubs industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Industrial Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Fitness & Health Clubs market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Fitness & Health Clubs report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Fitness & Health Clubs Market have also been included in the study.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35688

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Fitness & Health Clubs Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35688

Chapters to display the Global Fitness & Health Clubs Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Fitness & Health Clubs, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Fitness & Health Clubs by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Fitness & Health Clubs Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fitness & Health Clubs sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Check Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35688

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/