Educational Robots Market Is Booming Worldwide | Fischer Group, Lego, Makeblock, Modular Robotics

Global educational robots market is valued approximately at USD 666.4 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Educational Robots mainly consist the collection of activities, physical platforms, pedagogical philosophy, educational resources and transfer of knowledge. There is a constant adoption of education robots primarily in K-12 schools considering the globe due to their efficient interactive capability. The surging expenditure in the field of research 7 development along with escalating popularity of these robots referring as a learning tool would drive the demand. The emergence of cost-effective educational robots would further fuel the surging demand of these robots in both developed and developing countries. The market growth is keenly driven owing to constant technological enhancements in the field of robotics & escalating utility of robots for educational purposes. The primary function of educational robots is offering an experience which facilitates the individual’s knowledge, skill development and attitude. The educational robots consist both jointed and mobile robots. In the present scenario, manufacturers are focusing on developing educational robots which could provide interactive & practical learning experience.

On the basis of segmentation, the education robots’ market is segmented into component, end-user and by product. On the basis of component, education robot market has been segmented into software and hardware. The Software segment accounted for a dominant share owing to escalating research & development expenditure by private organizations along with new players entering in Educational robots sector & constantly developing state of the art solutions. On the basis of End User K-12 schools are estimated to hold a dominant share considering the education robots market owing to surging presence of multinational organizations in developing countries along with budding adoption of robots in classroom.

North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to constant adoption of novel technologies and highly developed educational infrastructure. The Demand of education robots has been on the surging trend mainly in the developed countries which includes United States & Canada from North America. Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to presence of many renowned education institutions along with high disposable income of the individuals. Market players are actively participating in innovating novel products and launching them in market which is creating lucrative opportunities in the market. For instance: Hanson Robotics Limited, a Hongkong based Ai and robotics company launched “Little Sophia,” a new educational STEM companion for kids 7 to 13. Such innovations are expanding the scope of market growth.

Fischer Group, Lego, Makeblock, Modular Robotics, Robotis, Softbank Group

By Component (Software, Hardware, Sensor, Control System, Actuator, Others), End-User (K-12 Schools, Universities, Others), Product (Pre-Configured, Reconfigurable (Robotic Kit), Humanoid, Others)

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Chapters to display the Global Educational Robots Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Educational Robots, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Educational Robots by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Educational Robots Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Educational Robots sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

