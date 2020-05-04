CAGR +36.41 %, Collaborative Robots Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | KUKA AG, MABI AG, FANUC Corp., ABB Ltd.

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Collaborative Robots market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as KUKA AG, MABI AG, FANUC Corp., ABB Ltd., Universal Robots, Precise Automation, Inc., AUBO Robotics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Energid Technologies Corp., Rethink Robotics .

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Collaborative Robots market’ Report @

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35685

The report provides in-depth analysis of market segments that covers perfect Market definitions, latest trends, market size, and status, revenue by region, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans, sales revenue and consumption. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, bar charts & pie charts, and other pictographic representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Opportunity, Key Statistics Figures & Numbers and many more for business intelligence.

Global collaborative robots market is valued at approximately USD 770 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36.41 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Collaborative robots are used as an assistor or as a guide to support human beings in certain job. Cobots are yielding several productivity gains in factory operations. These collaborative robots are widely used among different industries for variety of operation such as in packaging, pick and place, painting, food handling and others. The evolution of Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things has brought has prompted the adoption of advanced automation solutions across the industries. Advanced automation technologies such as collaborative robots hold the potential to significantly hasten production and lower the manufacturing costs. Low cost of cobots coupled with high ROI from the different end use industries are key factors fueling the market growth. Furthermore, increasing trend of industrial automation to improve process quality, consistency and throughput are anticipated to create several lucrative opportunities for collaborative robot market. The global supply of industrial robots in 2009 was valued at 60,000 units which has now increased up to USD 345000 units in 2017. Additionally, the accelerating automotive industry and increasing demand pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive market growth. However, high overall installation cost associated with collaborative robots is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global collaborative robots market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. In 2017, Europe cobots market was valued about $327.3 million that is estimated to be valued $3250.8 million in 2025. This growth is attributable in the owing to government support in the region towards adoption of automation solutions in industries. Europe is also anticipated to witness a significant market growth ascribed to the recovering economy, thus resulting in the increasing number of manufacturing facilities in the region. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growth in end-user industries in developing countries such as India, China and Japan. In 2017, APAC collaborative market was valued about USD 168.6 million and estimated to be valued about USD 3087.4 million by 2025 growing with the CAGR of about 43.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Further, growing manufacturing activities in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, paired with rapid industrialization, is anticipated to contribute considerably towards the regional market growth.

In the Collaborative Robots Market, Key Players:

KUKA AG, MABI AG, FANUC Corp., ABB Ltd., Universal Robots, Precise Automation, Inc., AUBO Robotics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Energid Technologies Corp., Rethink Robotics

The Global Collaborative Robots Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Payload Capacity (Up to 5kg, 5kg to 10kg, Above 10kg), By Application (Machine Tending, Assembly, Handling, Gluing & Welding, Quality Testing, Pick & Place, Packaging), By Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Plastic & Polymers, Electronics, Metal & Machinery, Others)

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Collaborative Robots industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Industrial Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Collaborative Robots market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Collaborative Robots report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Collaborative Robots Market have also been included in the study.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35685

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Collaborative Robots Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35685

Chapters to display the Global Collaborative Robots Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Collaborative Robots, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Collaborative Robots by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Collaborative Robots Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Collaborative Robots sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Check Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=35685

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/