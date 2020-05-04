Smart Home Healthcare Market 2025 Business Scenario – Google, Health Care Originals, Hocoma, Medical Guardian

This report focuses on the global Smart Home Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Home Healthcare development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study, Apple Inc., Companion Medical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, General Electric Company, Google, Health Care Originals, Hocoma, Medical Guardian, LLC, Medtronic, Proteus Digital Health, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, VitalConnect, Zanthion.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired

Wireless

Market segment by Application, split into

Fall Prevention and Detection

Health Status Monitoring

Nutrition and Diet Monitoring

Memory Aids

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Home Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Home Healthcare are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

