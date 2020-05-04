CBD Hemp Oil Market 2020 Global Insights and Business Outlook – Cannavest, Pharmahemp, ENDOCA

Derived from the stalk and seed of cannabis (hemp) plants, cannabidiol (CBD) oil or CBD hemp oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychotropic and therefore doesn’t cause a euphoric high.

France, Estonia, Netherlands, Italy are the key industry hemp planting areas in Europe. As for the consumption of CBD hemp oil, Netherlands is the largest consumer and held 40.83% share in 2018. Other regions also keep fast growth. The European CBD hemp oil market surged from 12.41 million USD in 2013 to 45.43 million USD in 2018.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:, Cannavest, Pharmahemp, ENDOCA, BAFA Gmbh, Protect Pharma Rakitovica, Biobloom Hemp, Deep Nature Project, Harmony, DragonflyCBD, MH medical hemp GmbH, Celtic Wind, Elixinol, HemPoland, Opencrop GmbH.

This report studies the global market size of CBD Hemp Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of CBD Hemp Oil in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global CBD Hemp Oil market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global CBD Hemp Oil market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Market size by End User

CBD Nutraceutical

CBD Food

CBD Cosmetics

CBD Medical

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global CBD Hemp Oil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of CBD Hemp Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global CBD Hemp Oil companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of CBD Hemp Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.