Business Process Outsourcing Market 2020 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Genpact, Mu Sigma, Aegis
The Business Processes Outsourcing Market report is a brilliant presentation of critical dynamics, regional growth, competition, and other important aspects of the global Business Processes Outsourcing market. It provides accurate market figures and statistics including CAGR, revenue, volume, consumption, production, market shares, price, and gross margin. Each regional market studied in the report is carefully analysed to explore key opportunities and business prospects they are expected to offer in the near future. The authors of the report profile some of the leading names of the global Business Processes Outsourcing market on the basis of various factors. This equips players with crucial information and data to improve their business tactics and ensure a strong foothold in the global Business Processes Outsourcing market.
The key players covered in this study, Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Wipro, EXL, NTT DATA(Dell), WNS Global, Minacs, Infosys, Mu Sigma, Aegis.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
HR
Procurement
F&A
Customer Care
Logistics
Sales & Marketing
Training
Product Engineering
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
