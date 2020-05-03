Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Rising Trends, Growing Demand and Supply 2020 to 2025
Online laundry services offer services such as dry cleaning, washing, folding and ironing of clothes depending on the clothes. The use of an online platform such as mobile applications for laundry services as per customers demand is known as online on-demand laundry services.
The key players covered in this study, Cleanly, delivery.com, DRYV, Laundrapp, ZIPJET, Rinse, FlyCleaners, Wassup-On-Demand, Tide Spin, Mulberrys Garment Care, ihateironing, PML Solutions, Edaixi, laundrywala, WASHMEN, Laundryheap.
Online on-demand laundry service market encompasses players that offer convenient laundry cleaning services and operate in the digital marketplace that predominantly comprises of apps and web portals. Consumers can easily avail laundry or dry-cleaning services by accessing the app or online web portals. An on-demand laundry service facilitates doorstep pickup and delivery of clothes by hiring delivery professionals and partnering with the local laundry firms.
This report focuses on the global Online On-demand Laundry Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online On-demand Laundry Service development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Laundry
Dry clean
Duvet clean
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential users
Commercial users
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online On-demand Laundry Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online On-demand Laundry Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online On-demand Laundry Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
