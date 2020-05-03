IoT Monetization Market Growth Overview, New Updates, Trends, Incremental Revenue, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecasts till 2025

IoT Monetization Market Overview:

IoT monetization is a process that generates revenue from IoT-enabled products and services. Owing to the growing dependence of the users on the IoT-based products and solutions, the companies charge the users for some extra features or for the entire product as a service. With the beginning of the Internet era along with increasing advancements in technology, almost every device is now interconnected to each other. In addition, due to the emergence of the IoT, numerous offices as well as homes have become smart and are operating through these connected devices. Also, rise in usage of smart devices such as tablets and smartphones is expected to fuel the growth of the global IoT monetization market.

Rising adoption of cloud platforms, increasing internet connectivity, rising penetration of Industry 4.0, agriculture 2.0, and Logistics 4.0 the some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global IoT monetization market. In addition, growing use of consumer electronics devices is expected to fuel the growth of the global IoT market. However, lack of IoT standards across platforms and rising privacy as well as security concerns are the major factors that impede global IoT monetization market growth. Also, according to Capgemini research report, 70% of enterprises do not get service revenues from their IoT products.

Amdocs, IBM Corporation, Ericsson, SAP SE, Oracle, Gemalto NV, Cisco Systems, Inc., ARIA SYSTEMS, INC., Intel Corp., and General Electric Co.

