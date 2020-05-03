Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Opportunities 2020 with Industry Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2027

Mouth Ulcers are also known as Canker sores which are painful sores that appear inside the mouth, these are usually round or oval and are white, red, yellow or grey in color and swollen. Mouth ulcers can make it difficult to eat, drink, and brush teeth. The mouth ulcer can be get confused with cold sores. There are many factors like quitting smoking, citrus fruits or other acidic fruits, biting the tongue, stress, anxiety, hormonal changes, genetic factor, weak immune system and deficiency of vitamin B12 can trigger the mouth ulcer. An mouth ulcer heals within 2 weeks without treatment. If the person suffer from more painful and frequent reoccurrence of mouth ulcer the antimicrobial mouthwash or an ointment can be used for treating them. Other painkillers and lozenge, gel or spray are available to cure the mouth ulcer.

The mouth ulcer treatment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising awareness about the oral hygiene and increasing geriatric population. Increase in incidence of mouth ulcers shows strong growth in market, Factors such as increasing Geriatric population, Awareness of modern treatments, availability of rapid healing and easy to use products are creating positive effect on the growing market.

The key players influencing the market are:

Blistix Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

3m

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Trio Lifescience Pvt. Ltd

Biochemix Healthcare Private Limited

Cian Healthcare Private Limited

Meta Tubex Private Limited

