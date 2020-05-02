CBD Skin Care Market Rising Trends, Growing Demand and Supply 2019 to 2025

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring plant compound derived from the cannabis plant. CBD Skin Care is safe and effective for all skin types, but especially helpful to people who struggle with inflammatory skin conditions, skin sensitivity, headaches, skin dryness, and acne.

The leading manufactures mainly are Charlotte’s Web, Kiehl’s, Medical Marijuana, Cannuka and Isodiol Cannaceuticals. Charlotte’s Webo is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds11% in 2018.

Geographically, the global CBD Skin Care market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East and Africa. The Americas held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 41% in 2018. The next is Europe.

The global CBD Skin Care market is valued at 149.5 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 554.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the CBD Skin Care market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of CBD Skin Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of CBD Skin Care in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global CBD Skin Care market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global CBD Skin Care market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:, Charlotte’s Web, Kiehl’s, Medical Marijuana, Cannuka, Isodiol Cannaceuticals, Lord Jones, Endoca, Kapu Maku LLC, Green Growth Brands, Elixinol Global, Leef Organics, The CBD Skincare Company, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Leela Body Care, CBD For Life, Myaderm, Kana Skincare, Apothecanna, Vertly.

CBD Skin Care market size by Type

Creams & Moisturizers

Serums

CBD Oil

Others

CBD Skin Care market size by Applications

Mass Market

Smoke Shops

E-commerce

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa