Pediatric Healthcare Market to Witness Heavy Growth in Forecasted Period 2019-2024

Pediatrics is the branch of medicine that deals with the medical care of infants and children, the age limit usually ranges from birth up to 7 years of age. Correspondingly, it is obvious that pediatric healthcare mainly involves in nutritionals, vaccines and drugs, all of which the purpose is to help children to grow up healthily. Millions of pedia die from disease, malnutrition and virus each year, as a consequence, it is quite significant to study pediatric healthcare.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Pediatric Healthcare industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

Although sales of pediatric healthcare brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The worldwide market for Pediatric Healthcare is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 149300 million US$ in 2024, from 119700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pediatric Healthcare in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Abbott

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co.

Pfizer

Sanofi

Perrigo

Mead Johnson

Nestl?

Danone

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vaccines

Drugs

Nutritionals

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Prophylactic Products

Therapeutic Products

