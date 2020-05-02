2019 Sport Jackets Market by Overview, Demand, Current Trends, Key Applications, Size, Growth Opportunity, New Technology, Forecast 2024

A jacket is a mid-stomach?length garment for the upper body. A sport jacket is a kind of jacket kind which is usually used for doing sports, sometimes also called athletic jackets.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Sport Jackets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Sport Jackets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nike

Adidas

Puma

Lululemon

Skechers

Under Armour

Mizuno

VF

Guirenniao

Billabong

Anta

Li-Ning

BasicNet

Peak

ASICS

Xtep

361 Degrees

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Men

Women

Kids

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Ball sports

Non-ball sports

Leisure time

Others

Total

