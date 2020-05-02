Draw-Based Games Market Overview 2020: Global Demand Analysis, Growth Rate, Trends & Opportunity Outlook 2026

This report focuses on the global Draw-Based Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Draw-Based Games development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

China Welfare Lottery

China Sports Lottery

Hong Kong Jockey Club

Francaise des Jeux

Loterías y Apuestas del Estado

New York State Lottery

Camelot Group

Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Singapore Pools

Florida Lottery

California Lottery

Ontario Lottery

Caixa Economica Federal

Nanum Lotto

Lottomatica S.P.A (IGT)

Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

Loto-Quebec

BCLC

Connecticut Lottery Corporation

MDJS

Lotterywest

INTRALOT

Loteria National Para la Asistencia Publica

Magnum

Minnesota State Lottery

Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited (RF)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Multiple Bets

Single Bets

Market segment by Application, split into

Online Lottery

Lottery Store

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Draw-Based Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Draw-Based Games development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Draw-Based Games are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Draw-Based Games Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Draw-Based Games Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Multiple Bets

1.4.3 Single Bets

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Draw-Based Games Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Online Lottery

1.5.3 Lottery Store

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Draw-Based Games Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Draw-Based Games Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Draw-Based Games Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Draw-Based Games Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Draw-Based Games Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Draw-Based Games Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Draw-Based Games Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Draw-Based Games Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Draw-Based Games Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Draw-Based Games Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Draw-Based Games Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Draw-Based Games Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Draw-Based Games Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Draw-Based Games Revenue in 2019

3.3 Draw-Based Games Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Draw-Based Games Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Draw-Based Games Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Draw-Based Games Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Draw-Based Games Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Draw-Based Games Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Draw-Based Games Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Draw-Based Games Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Draw-Based Games Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Draw-Based Games Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Draw-Based Games Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Draw-Based Games Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Draw-Based Games Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Draw-Based Games Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Draw-Based Games Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Draw-Based Games Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Draw-Based Games Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Draw-Based Games Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Draw-Based Games Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Draw-Based Games Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Draw-Based Games Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Draw-Based Games Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Draw-Based Games Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Draw-Based Games Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Draw-Based Games Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Draw-Based Games Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Draw-Based Games Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Draw-Based Games Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Draw-Based Games Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Draw-Based Games Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Draw-Based Games Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Draw-Based Games Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Draw-Based Games Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Draw-Based Games Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Draw-Based Games Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Draw-Based Games Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 China Welfare Lottery

13.1.1 China Welfare Lottery Company Details

13.1.2 China Welfare Lottery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 China Welfare Lottery Draw-Based Games Introduction

13.1.4 China Welfare Lottery Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 China Welfare Lottery Recent Development

13.2 China Sports Lottery

13.2.1 China Sports Lottery Company Details

13.2.2 China Sports Lottery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 China Sports Lottery Draw-Based Games Introduction

13.2.4 China Sports Lottery Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 China Sports Lottery Recent Development

13.3 Hong Kong Jockey Club

13.3.1 Hong Kong Jockey Club Company Details

13.3.2 Hong Kong Jockey Club Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Hong Kong Jockey Club Draw-Based Games Introduction

13.3.4 Hong Kong Jockey Club Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Hong Kong Jockey Club Recent Development

13.4 Francaise des Jeux

13.4.1 Francaise des Jeux Company Details

13.4.2 Francaise des Jeux Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Francaise des Jeux Draw-Based Games Introduction

13.4.4 Francaise des Jeux Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Francaise des Jeux Recent Development

13.5 Loterías y Apuestas del Estado

13.5.1 Loterías y Apuestas del Estado Company Details

13.5.2 Loterías y Apuestas del Estado Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Loterías y Apuestas del Estado Draw-Based Games Introduction

13.5.4 Loterías y Apuestas del Estado Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Loterías y Apuestas del Estado Recent Development

13.6 New York State Lottery

13.6.1 New York State Lottery Company Details

13.6.2 New York State Lottery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 New York State Lottery Draw-Based Games Introduction

13.6.4 New York State Lottery Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 New York State Lottery Recent Development

13.7 Camelot Group

13.7.1 Camelot Group Company Details

13.7.2 Camelot Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Camelot Group Draw-Based Games Introduction

13.7.4 Camelot Group Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Camelot Group Recent Development

13.8 Mizuho Bank Ltd.

13.8.1 Mizuho Bank Ltd. Company Details

13.8.2 Mizuho Bank Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Mizuho Bank Ltd. Draw-Based Games Introduction

13.8.4 Mizuho Bank Ltd. Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Mizuho Bank Ltd. Recent Development

13.9 Singapore Pools

13.9.1 Singapore Pools Company Details

13.9.2 Singapore Pools Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Singapore Pools Draw-Based Games Introduction

13.9.4 Singapore Pools Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Singapore Pools Recent Development

13.10 Florida Lottery

13.10.1 Florida Lottery Company Details

13.10.2 Florida Lottery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Florida Lottery Draw-Based Games Introduction

13.10.4 Florida Lottery Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Florida Lottery Recent Development

13.11 California Lottery

10.11.1 California Lottery Company Details

10.11.2 California Lottery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 California Lottery Draw-Based Games Introduction

10.11.4 California Lottery Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 California Lottery Recent Development

13.12 Ontario Lottery

10.12.1 Ontario Lottery Company Details

10.12.2 Ontario Lottery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Ontario Lottery Draw-Based Games Introduction

10.12.4 Ontario Lottery Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Ontario Lottery Recent Development

13.13 Caixa Economica Federal

10.13.1 Caixa Economica Federal Company Details

10.13.2 Caixa Economica Federal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Caixa Economica Federal Draw-Based Games Introduction

10.13.4 Caixa Economica Federal Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Caixa Economica Federal Recent Development

13.14 Nanum Lotto

10.14.1 Nanum Lotto Company Details

10.14.2 Nanum Lotto Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Nanum Lotto Draw-Based Games Introduction

10.14.4 Nanum Lotto Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Nanum Lotto Recent Development

13.15 Lottomatica S.P.A (IGT)

10.15.1 Lottomatica S.P.A (IGT) Company Details

10.15.2 Lottomatica S.P.A (IGT) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Lottomatica S.P.A (IGT) Draw-Based Games Introduction

10.15.4 Lottomatica S.P.A (IGT) Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Lottomatica S.P.A (IGT) Recent Development

13.16 Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

10.16.1 Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation Company Details

10.16.2 Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation Draw-Based Games Introduction

10.16.4 Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation Recent Development

13.17 Loto-Quebec

10.17.1 Loto-Quebec Company Details

10.17.2 Loto-Quebec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Loto-Quebec Draw-Based Games Introduction

10.17.4 Loto-Quebec Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Loto-Quebec Recent Development

13.18 BCLC

10.18.1 BCLC Company Details

10.18.2 BCLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 BCLC Draw-Based Games Introduction

10.18.4 BCLC Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 BCLC Recent Development

13.19 Connecticut Lottery Corporation

10.19.1 Connecticut Lottery Corporation Company Details

10.19.2 Connecticut Lottery Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Connecticut Lottery Corporation Draw-Based Games Introduction

10.19.4 Connecticut Lottery Corporation Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Connecticut Lottery Corporation Recent Development

13.20 MDJS

10.20.1 MDJS Company Details

10.20.2 MDJS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 MDJS Draw-Based Games Introduction

10.20.4 MDJS Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 MDJS Recent Development

13.21 Lotterywest

10.21.1 Lotterywest Company Details

10.21.2 Lotterywest Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Lotterywest Draw-Based Games Introduction

10.21.4 Lotterywest Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Lotterywest Recent Development

13.22 INTRALOT

10.22.1 INTRALOT Company Details

10.22.2 INTRALOT Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 INTRALOT Draw-Based Games Introduction

10.22.4 INTRALOT Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 INTRALOT Recent Development

13.23 Loteria National Para la Asistencia Publica

10.23.1 Loteria National Para la Asistencia Publica Company Details

10.23.2 Loteria National Para la Asistencia Publica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Loteria National Para la Asistencia Publica Draw-Based Games Introduction

10.23.4 Loteria National Para la Asistencia Publica Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Loteria National Para la Asistencia Publica Recent Development

13.24 Magnum

10.24.1 Magnum Company Details

10.24.2 Magnum Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 Magnum Draw-Based Games Introduction

10.24.4 Magnum Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Magnum Recent Development

13.25 Minnesota State Lottery

10.25.1 Minnesota State Lottery Company Details

10.25.2 Minnesota State Lottery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.25.3 Minnesota State Lottery Draw-Based Games Introduction

10.25.4 Minnesota State Lottery Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 Minnesota State Lottery Recent Development

13.26 Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited (RF)

10.26.1 Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited (RF) Company Details

10.26.2 Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited (RF) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.26.3 Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited (RF) Draw-Based Games Introduction

10.26.4 Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited (RF) Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited (RF) Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

