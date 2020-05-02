Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market – Awareness Insights 2028

Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market- Notable Highlights

In 2018, Panasonic, JOLED, and Screen Finetech signed an agreement to co-develop, manufacture, and sell printing equipment for large OLED displays. Companies are planning to commercialize new business which will be based on the manufacturing technology by JOLED.

In 2017, Kateeva introduced a suite YIELDjet™ inkjet equipment for RGB pixel disposition and to enable development of large size OLED displays. The new equipment consists of EXPLORE PRO and EXPLORE systems for developing next-gen OLED TVs.

Samsung SDI

Founded in 1970, Samsung SDI is located in South Korea. The company offers small size lithium-ion batteries used in consumer electronics, petrochemicals, resin materials, semiconductor products, LCD products, OLED products including thin-film encapsulation materials.

LG Chem

Founded in 1947, LG Chem is located in South Korea. The company provides energy solutions, advanced materials including display, automotive, and semiconductor materials, and life science products including vaccines, fine chemicals and pharmaceutical products.

Universal Display Corp.

Founded in 1994, Universal Display Corp. is located in the US. The company provides materials used in the flat panel displays and solid state lighting application. It is also in the research, development and commercialization of OLED technologies.

Applied Materials

Founded in 1967, Applied Materials is located in the US. The company provides material engineering solutions for the flat panel display, semiconductor, and solar photovoltaic industry.

Leading players in the thin-film encapsulation (TFE) market are Toray Industries, Meyer Burger, BASF (Rolic), Veeco Instruments, AMS Technologies, Aixtron, Bystronic Glass, and Angstrom Engineering.

Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Dynamics

Increasing Adoption of Flexible OLED Display Technology for Smart Wearables

Inclination of trend towards wearable technology is driving the demand for high-end OLED display technology in wearable devices. This driving the adoption of thin-film encapsulation (TFE) by OLED display manufacturers owing to its mechanical flexibility, superior performance, water-resistant properties, and protection from other contaminated elements. With the adoption of flexible device structure by smartphones, smartwatch, and other smart wearable devices, the Thin-film encapsulation is likely to find major applicability in these devices.

Moreover, in terms of thin-film encapsulation materials, metal oxide thin films such as titanium oxide, aluminum oxide, and zirconium oxide grown using atomic layer deposition has gained popularity. Meanwhile, recently, atomic layer disposition (ALD) and Molecular Layer Disposition (MLD) combination structure has been suggested by experts, because of the good film integrity in these multilayers, resulting in the advanced performance for thin-film encapsulation.

Inkjet Printing Technology Gaining Popularity in OLED Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market

Inkjet printing technology providing flexible and large-size OLEDs is gaining popularity in the thin-film encapsulation (TFE) market. Manufacturers are focusing on developing novel inkjet printing technology to attract OLED display manufacturers and to simplify development of OLED display. The key focus area of manufacturers of thin-film encapsulation to provide inkjet printing to reduce the overall cost of manufacturing OLED devices and provide flexibility and thinness.

With inkjet printing technology emerging as the prevailing trend in the thin-film encapsulation (TFE) market, manufacturers are focusing on developing new inkjet printing technology and are also receiving orders for thin-film encapsulation (TFE) systems. For instance, in 2017, Meyer Burger shipped its CONx TFE OLED system which included two deposition technologies, remote plasma PECVD and inkjet printing technology.

Development of Flexible Glass to Challenge Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Growth

For decades, glass has been an excellent barrier, offering high dimensional stability and processing temperatures. Manufacturers are also developing flexible glass targeting the display industry. Moreover, manufacturers have also overcome numerous challenges in glass for display with major issues such as bendability and difficulty in handling.

In recent years, bendability of glass has significantly improved due to the use of the combination of embedding ions along with chemical cleaning of the surface and edges. Meanwhile, in terms of improving handling, edge tapes are being added to flexible glass. Nowadays, laser cutting process of glass also helps in avoiding cracks or stress. Edging towards the commercialization with flexible glass, manufacturers are also offering wide format glass for large screen displays.

Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Segmentation

Based on the technologies, the thin-film encapsulation (TFE) market is segmented into

Inorganic Layers

Organic Layers

Based on the application, the thin-film encapsulation (TFE) market is segmented into

OLED Display

OLED Lighting

Thin-Film Photovoltaics

