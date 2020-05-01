Almond Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2024
Almond Market is a type of edible nuts that with shell or shelled-less, it is the seed of almond tree. Now the almond is mainly harvest in California, United States.
Scope of the Report:
USA, Australia, Spain, China, Italy, Turkey, Morocco, etc. are the leading producers in 2016/2017 in the world, and USA, Australia are the most important exporter. About 80% of the Almond is made by the USA all over the world.
Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds, Blue Diamond, Panoche Creek Packing, Spycher Brothers, Select Harvest, Mariani Nut Company, Waterford Nut Co, Treehouse, Belehris Estates, California Gold Almonds, Hilltop Ranch, The Almond Company, D.V.Enterprise, Harris Woolf California Almonds, Patrocinio Lax and Sran Family Orchards are the key players in the global Almond market, and the 15 players took up about 60% of the global market in 2016/2017.
The worldwide market for Almond is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 8180 million US$ in 2024, from 6140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Almond in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds
Blue Diamond
Panoche Creek Packing
Spycher Brothers
Select Harvest
Mariani Nut Company
Waterford Nut Co
Treehouse
Belehris Estates
California Gold Almonds
Hilltop Ranch
Harris Family Enterprises
D.V.Enterprise
Harris Woolf California Almonds
Patrocinio Lax
Sran Family Orchards
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Shelled Type
Inshell Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Direct Edible
Food Processing
Kitchen Ingredients
