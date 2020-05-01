Global Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025
Research Trades has added a new research report to its repository, titled, “Global Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market 2019 Industry Research Report.”
This report focuses on the global Agricultural Supply Chain Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agricultural Supply Chain Service development in North America, Europe, China and India.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
ChainPoint
Agri Value Chain
KPMG
Proagrica
infoDev
Eka
AB Sustain
Geora
SAI Platform
AgriDigital
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-line
Off-line
Market segment by Application, split into
Farm Trade Company
Food Processing Company
Individual Farmer
Agricultural Organization
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.