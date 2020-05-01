Base Oil Market Trend by Top Key Players 2019-2024: Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, S-OIL Corporation, Motiva Enterprises LLC, Royal Dutch Shell plc and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Base Oil Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Base Oil Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Base Oil Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Copy at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=482943

The Base Oil market is projected to grow from US$ 33.7 Billion in 2019 to US$ 39.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 480 Pages, Profiling 27 Companies and Supported with Tables and figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies- Chevron Corporation (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), S-OIL Corporation (South Korea), Motiva Enterprises LLC (US), SK innovation Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands), Neste Oyj (Finland), AVISTA OIL AG (Germany), Nynas AB (Sweden), Repsol S.A. (Spain), Ergon, Inc. (US), Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (US), H&R Group (Germany), Sinopec Corp. (China), PetroChina Company Limited (China), Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) (UAE), PT Pertamina (Persero) (Indonesia), Phillips 66 (US), Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) (Malaysia), GRUPA LOTOS S.A. (Poland), Sepahan Oil (Iran), GS Caltex Corporation (South Korea), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited or HPCL (India).

“The Group II segment is projected to lead the base oil market, by group, from 2019 to 2024”

Based on group, the Group II segment accounted for the largest share of the base oil market in 2018. Group II base oil is used in a multitude of applications, such as marine and gas engines, in trunk piston engine oils, and other applications in the base oil industry. The high consumption of Group II base oil is mainly attributed to its higher performance and affordability in comparison to the other groups of base oil.

“Asia Pacific is projected to lead the base oil market, by region, during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the base oil market from 2019 to 2024 in terms of both value and volume, owing to the growing automotive industry in the region. The increasing GDP of countries in this region, such as India and China, is expected to fuel the demand for automobiles, thus driving the base oil market growth. Asia Pacific is also projected to continue its market dominance, in terms of both value and volume, from 2019 to 2024, owing to rising industrial activities in developing countries of the region.

Avail Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=482943

The Study Objectives of this report are: