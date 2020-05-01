Aramid Fiber Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 9.9% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 5.78 Billion

According to Market Study Report, Aramid Fiber Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Aramid Fiber Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Aramid Fiber Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=316423

The Aramid Fiber Market is projected to grow from US$ 3.28 Billion in 2018 to US$ 5.78 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.9%. This report spread across 128 Pages, Profiling 11 Companies and Supported with 109 Tables and 36 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Aramid Fiber Market:

DowDuPont (US)

Teijin Ltd. (Japan)

Toray Industries Inc. (South Korea)

Hyosung Corp. (South Korea)

Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea)

Huvis Corp. (South Korea)

Yantai Tayho Advanced Material Co. (China)

Kermel (France)

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. (China)

SRO Aramid (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd. (China)

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

“The security & protection application segment is expected to lead the aramid fiber market during the forecast period, in terms of value.”

By application, the security & protection segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The stringent regulations enforced by the government and other agencies in developed economies, such as the European countries and the US, play a pivotal role in driving the aramid fiber market. Aramid fibers are used to make fire-, cut-, and stab-proof protective clothing such as helmets, footwear, coveralls, and gloves. They are used for military, industrial, and civil purposes.

Avail Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=316423

“The APAC aramid fiber market is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2018 and 2024.”

The aramid fiber market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2024, owing to the increasing demand from emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea. Additionally, the presence of major automotive manufacturing companies and OE Msis expected to further contribute to the growth of the aramid fiber market in the region.

Competitive Landscape of Aramid Fiber Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Expansions & Investments

3.2 Acquisitions

3.3 New Product Launches

3.4 Partnerships & Collaborations

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=316423

Research Coverage:

This report segments the aramid fiber market on the basis of type, application, and region. It provides estimations for the overall value of the aramid fiber market and its sub segments across various regions. A detailed analysis of the key players operating in the aramid fiber market has been conducted to provide insights into their businesses, products & services offered, key growth strategies adopted, and recent developments, such as expansions& investments, acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product launches, undertaken by them.