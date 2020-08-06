Learn details of the Environmental Sensing And Monitoring Technologies Market : industry analysis by 2026

The expanding global demand for environmental sensing and monitoring technologies is expected to witness large business opportunity in public, private and government sectors. Continuous development in sensing technology and rising national budgets on environmental management are identified as the significant drivers in the global market for environmental sensing and monitoring technologies. Environmental sensing technologies are widely used to identify various changes in the environment, such as natural disaster, climate change, water quality, air quality, soil quality, and noise level. Also, environmental monitoring technologies utilized in various critical applications such as greenhouse gas monitoring, landslide detection, fire detection, and air pollution monitoring.

Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market: Drivers

Increasing population, global climate change, growing awareness among governments to reduce environmental pollution, increasing global investment in environmental management and rapidly expanding Internet of Things (IoT) technology are identified as the major growth factors drivers the global environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market. Implementation of national policies to reduce pollution emissions by emerging and developing economies, continuous technical advancement sensing technologies and increasing investment for advanced research to develop new monitoring technologies further accelerates the growth of environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market. Also, introduction to new mandatory guidelines for industrial and manufacturing sectors to measure and report carbon emission, government initiatives in emerging economies to provide emission allowances for manufacturing sector, influences the growth of Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market. However, lack of awareness, budgetary constraints to adapt new technology and differential standards and regularity models are identified as the restraints for the growth of environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market, amidst the forecast period 2016-2026.

Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market: Segmentation

Environmental sensor market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. On the basis of product type, environmental sensor market is segmented into analog and digital. On the basis of application, environmental sensor market is segmented into pressure & vibration sensor, fluid sensor, temperature sensor, moisture sensor, chemical sensor, gas sensor and sound sensor. The environmental monitoring market can be segmented on the basis of sampling method, application and end user. On the basis of sampling method, environmental monitoring market is segmented into active monitoring, passive monitoring, continuous monitoring and intermediate monitoring. On the basis of application, environmental monitoring market can be segmented into water pollution monitoring, air pollution monitoring, soil pollution monitoring and noise pollution monitoring. By end user, environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market can be segmented into defense, ocean, meteorology and industrial.

Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market: Regional Outlook

Environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market is witnessing robust growth in all major regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific and is expected to witness a double digit CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific market is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, especially china and India is expected to dominate the market, due to rapid industrialization, water scarcity, increasing costs of fresh water, and immediate need for air pollution control solutions.

Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market: Competition Landscape

The key vendors in the global environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market include

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Ball Aerospace

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Gems Sensors Inc.

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Eaton

Environmental Monitoring Solutions Limited

Air-Met Scientific Pty Ltd

Ecotech

Coastal Environmental Systems Inc.

Collaborating with other players is the key strategy followed by major market vendors to gain competitive edge, for instance in 2014 TE Connectivity acquired American Sensor Technologies, Inc.

Regional analysis for Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market includes