P-Chlorophenol Market Conveying Valuable Data By 2029

Market: Introduction

P-Chlorophenol also known as “4–Chlorophenol” is a white crystalline compound and has an unpleasant smell. P-Chlorophenol falls under the category of monochlorophenols, it melts easily and exhibits significant solubility in water. P-Chlorophenol is used to make Quinizarin which falls under an inexpensive dye that is used for coloring gasoline and other heating oils. P-Chlorophenol, is used as an intermediate in organic synthesis of dyes and drugs. P-Chlorophenol is used in multiple application such as pesticides, medicines, dyes and plastics among other end use industries. P-Chlorophenol and its derivatives are used as disinfectants and antimicrobials for a multiple of bacteria, fungi, algae and viruses. They are used at a lot of water related surface like decks, pools and other hard surface surrounding swimming pools, commercial and industrial water cooling system to name a few. In the year U.S P-Chlorophenol derivatives were used just as disinfectants, additionally the salts are currently used for treatment of tuberculosis, anti-viral and as fungicides & herbicides. P-Chlorophenol is also used as wood preservers, intermediate for dyes and drugs. P-Chlorophenol ranks high in the toxicity list but through dechlorination, toxicity of P-Chlorophenol can be significantly reduced as reduction products such as phenol are biodegradable.

Market: Dynamics

P-Chlorophenol Market: Driver

With the growing population demand augmentation has been simultaneously witnessed for food product, poultry product and farm products which in turn is expected to result in better agrochemicals for a better quality of product. This criteria is expected to imbibe a healthy rate of agrochemicals usage which will eventually increase the demand of P-Chlorophenols. The increasing demand for better and healthier agricultural products is anticipated to increase the requirement of agrochemicals such as pesticides, virucides and fungicides owning to which P-Chlorophenol is expected to witness an increase in demand, as P-Chlorophenol and its derivatives are used as raw materials for making agrochemicals such as pesticides. Derivatives such as Ortho-benzyl-para-chlorophenol and its salts are used extensively as antimicrobials, and disinfectants for poultry, food processing plants to name a few.

Dyes & coating industries are expected to witness an increasing in demand owning to increase in the automotive production in the coming years. P-Chlorophenol are used as an intermediate for manufacturing various dyes and coatings. As the dyes and coating market grows the P-Chlorophenol market is expected to witness a steady growth in the future.

Another area of application related to P-Chlorophenol is that of its use as a disinfectant in medicines and treatments related to attenuation of bacterial and fungal infections. The significant use of P-Chlorophenol is in treatment of tuberculosis which is expected further to enable the market growth of P- Chlorophenol in the upcoming years.

P-Chlorophenol Market: Restraints

However the regulations of the government have mandated on the production of chlorophenols which is limiting the growth of P-Chlorophenols in the global market. P-Chlorophenol is classified as a very toxic compound by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Direct contact with P-Chlorophenol and inhalation causes headache, weak pulse, nausea and dizziness. Ingestion can cause irritation and medical reaction on mouth and in stomach. The persistence and toxicity of chloro phenol have incited a public awareness. All the pesticides manufacturer and distributors must be registered by EPA who require a complete scientific study resulting the safe usage of pesticides containing P-Chlorophenols. The manufacturers have to go through a lot stringent regulations for producing pesticides which is expected to affect the P-Chlorophenol market in the future.

P-Chlorophenol Market: Trends

P-Chlorophenol is gaining traction in the medical world as it is being used to make medicines related to tuberculosis and other anti-viral infections. This may help P-Chlorophenol market to propel in the future.

Market: Segmentation

The Global Market of P-Chlorophenol can be segmented by: Purity

99% ≥

98% <

The Global Market of P-Chlorophenol can be segmented by: Application

Dyes & Drug Intermediate

Antiseptic

Others

The Global Market of P-Chlorophenol can be segmented by: End Use

Agrochemicals

Dyes and Pigments

Personal Care

Chemical

Others (Pharmaceutical)

Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific holds a prominent share in the P-Chlorophenol market. China is one of the leading countries in P-Chlorophenol production owning to the rapid agrochemical growth. Increasing population is expected to increase the demand in the food industry, with limited fertile land agrochemicals play an important role in fulfilling the requirement. China and India are expected to be prominent players in the Asia-Pacific region. Countries in the Latin America region such as Brazil, Argentina and Colombia to name a few are expected to be a potential market for P-Chlorophenol owning to a growing `agrochemical market in the region. Increasing demand in personal care products in regions such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific have led to an increase in the demand for P-Chlorophenol product such as Hydroquinone cream. Middle East & Africa and reflect steady or moderate growth due to presence of less number of players in the region.

Market: Key participants

