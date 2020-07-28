Chemochromic Materials Market data with Current and Future Growth, feasibility and Regional Analysis (2019 – 2029)

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Chemochromic Materials Market: Introduction

Chemochromic Materials are materials which react with different chemicals and exhibit a change in color, transmission, or reflection properties. This alteration of properties inherent in the materials is facilitated by the chemical reactions which take place. During the reaction phase within chemochromic materials, an electron which was a part of one chemical bond in one position will relocate to another position within the molecule of a chemochromic material. The presence or absence of such an electron in its original position causes the molecule to absorb a certain color of light which is one of the distinctive property of chemochromic materials.

Chemochromic materials are available in a number of forms, and are used in a number of applications. Chemochromic materials are primarily used in the manufacture of dyes. Chemochromic materials are also used in the material present in litmus paper which detects the acidity and alkalinity of chemicals. Chemochromic materials are also used in conducting pregnancy tests. Chemochromic materials detect and respond to human chorionic gonadotropin, the traces of which are found in urine. Chemochromic materials are also used to show the ripeness of the fruit as the chemical reacts with the gases released by the fruit when it ripens. The major application of chemochromic materials is its use in hydrogen leak detection in rocket engines.

One of the primary limitations while using chemochromic materials is the fact that these use cases require color charts to identify the exact type of stimulus yielded by the response system or to identify the presence of a chemical/substance in the tested subject.

Chemochromic Materials Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing number of space expeditions carried out by countries across the globe is one of the driving factors which will drive the growth of chemochromic materials market. Nations across the world are carrying out research activities aimed at finding out more about planets in the solar system and moon missions. In order to carry out such expeditions, space research organizations design rockets to attain the necessary escape velocity. The key factor which is propelling the market growth is the use of chemochromic materials in designing of hydrogen leakage detection systems. Rockets, in order to attain high energy levels for lift-off and velocity make use of hydrogen as a fuel due to its easily combustible nature. Chemochromic materials are used to check the fuel systems of rockets before their launch to avoid explosions and allay fears regarding safety of personnel.

One of the major restraining factors which is inhibiting the growth of the global chemochromic materials market is the complexity with respect to extraction of the material from its source. In addition, the presence of substitutes which are more effective screening materials in comparison to chemochromic materials is also posing a significant hindrance to the growth of the chemochromic materials market at present.

Chemochromic Materials Market: Market Segmentation

The global Chemochromic Materials market can be segmented on the basis of form of availability, and end use industries.

On the basis of form of availability, the global Chemochromic Materials market is segmented into:

Solid

Liquid

On the basis of end use industry, the global Chemochromic Materials market is segmented into:

Aerospace

Textiles

Healthcare

Chemical

Packaging

Others

Chemochromic Materials Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, North America is considered to be a prominent market for Chemochromic Materials. The demand for Chemochromic Materials is primarily from the US market owing to the constant use of these materials by NASA in order to develop advanced hydrogen leak detectors for use in space expeditions as well as the increased funding received from the US Government in order to undertake future space expeditions. Asia Pacific is likely to be the other eminent market owing to the presence of a large number of textile units in the Indian subcontinent and the South East Asian nations. The other factor which is boosting the growth of the chemochromic materials market in this region is the renewed interest in countries such as China and India to accelerate their outer space programmers.

Chemochromic Materials: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global chemochromic materials market are:

Olicrom

LCR Hallcrest LLC

Chromatic Technologies, Inc.

Matsui International Company, Inc.

New Prisematic Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Smarol Industry Co. Ltd.

Gem’Innov

Hali Industrial Co. Ltd.

Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Kolortek Co. td.

Shanghai Caisen Color Material Chem Co. Ltd.

QCR Solutions Corp.

New Color Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Chemochromic Materials market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Chemochromic Materials market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Chemochromic Materials market research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, end use operation and application.

