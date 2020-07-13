Ph Control Agents And Acidulants Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth in the Next Decade

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The pH Control Agents and Acidulants are a type of food ingredient used to control the acidity and alkalinity in foods & beverages as well as preventing food from spoilage. Acidulants are always acidic whereas pH Control Agents can be an acid or an alkaline. The pH Control Agents and Acidulants contribute a variety of functional properties that enhances the quality of food. These food additives are commonly used for adding or controlling colour, flavour and texture, also for controlling tartness. The Buffering ability of some acids modify and smooth out these characteristics. The pH Control Agents and Acidulants prevents food and beverages from rancidity or complex formation with heavy metals which initiates oxidation and/or browning reactions. These reactions can lead to a change in properties of the product or destroy the whole batch of produce. It also prevents growth boost the effectiveness of heat sterilization or the antimicrobial effect of solutes also kills microorganisms in some cases. Food and beverage producers are paying attention towards acidulants especially because of its antimicrobial effect as it helps in achieving safer food and beverage products. Most of the pH Control Agents and Acidulants has their nutritional contents which enhance nutritive value in the food or beverage product. The pH Control Agents are commonly used in gel-type products such as gelatin desserts, jams, jellies and pectin gels to enhance the gelling effect. Acidulants are also used as a Leavening agent, Emulsifiers and in the inversion process. The pH Control Agents and Acidulants demand in food products is increasing at a fast pace since most of the processed food products cannot be prepared or preserved without them. Almost all the beverages contain at least one Acidulant as a preservative or stabilizer. Due to its versatile benefits and vast usage, pH Control Agents and Acidulants market is expected to witness an escalating demand among the industries.

The pH Control Agents and Acidulants: Market Dynamics

The pH Control Agents and Acidulants market is mainly driven by the increasing processed food and beverage market. Rising processed food and beverage industry are giving a boost to Acidulants market which is expected to grow further as food and beverage companies are launching new products now and then which always contain Acidulants. Changing consumer’s preferences towards beverages and processed food is also playing a significant role in shaping pH Control Agents and Acidulants market. All the pH Control Agents and Acidulants are used as a stabilizer while some are also used for specific purposes such as preservative, chelating agent, antioxidant synergist, flavoring agent, nutrient enhancer, viscosity modifier and melting modifier.

However, pH Control Agents and Acidulants comes along with many restraints. These stabilizers might lead to hyperactivity disorder, difficulty in breathing, asthma, allergy or cancer. Many pH Control Agents and Acidulants are found to have created one or more of these diseases/deficiency, which is restricting the growth of the market. Scientists have found that synthetically produced pH Control Agents and Acidulants are far more dangerous than natural compounds. Acidulants such as citric acid is not dangerous if it is naturally occurring E330 or 330 citric acid additive but synthetic citric acid can be dangerous as it may contain a minute portion of sulphites which causes diseases or disorders. Synthetically citric acid is prepared using Sulphuric acid, which raises a possibility that the product might still contain mold and sulfites which are not filtered out completely during the production. Apart from citric acid, almost all the types of synthetic acids used as a food additive can cause above mentioned diseases or disorders by themselves.

The pH Control Agents and Acidulants market have an opportunity towards the advancements in the area of new and advanced processed meat, snacks and carbonated juice products which will give pace to the market growth of Acidulants.

The pH Control Agents and Acidulants: Market Segmentation

The pH Control Agents and Acidulants market can be segmented on the basis of types, which include:

Inorganic Phosphoric Acid Hydrochloric Acid Sulfuric Acid

Organic Amino Acid Lysine Cysteine Glutamic Acid Lactones Ascorbic Acid Gluconolactone Fatty Acid Sorbic Acid Caprylic Acid Butyric Carboxylic Acid Monocarboxylic Acid Acetic Acid Propionic Acid Dicarboxylic Acid Succinic Acid Fumaric Acid Malic Acid Tartaric Acid Tricarboxylic Acid Citric Acid Phenolic Acid (Benzoic Acid) Others (Glucono Delta-Lactone, Caprylic Acid, etc.)



The pH Control Agents and Acidulants market can be segmented on the basis of form, which include:

Solid Powder Granule Others (Crystal, etc.)

Liquid Water Oil Others (Gel, etc.)



The pH Control Agents and Acidulants market can be segmented on the basis of Application, which include:

Food Processed solid dairy products Salt Canned fruits and vegetables Powdered Sugar Whey products Confectionary products Coffee and Coffee products Meat and Processed Meat products Others (Salad Dressing, Bakery products, Pickles, etc.)

Beverage Fruit Concentrates and Fruit products Soft Drinks Wine Edible Oil Milk and liquid processed milk products Others (Sherbat, etc.)



The pH Control Agents and Acidulants: Segment Outlook

The pH Control Agents and Acidulants market can be segmented on the basis of types which include Inorganic [Phosphoric Acid, Hydrochloric Acid and Sulfuric Acid] and Organic [Amino Acid (Lysine, Cysteinee and Glutamic Acid), Lactones (Ascorbic Acid and Gluconolactone), Fatty Acid (Sorbic Acid, Caprylic Acid and Butyric), Carboxylic Acid {Monocarboxylic Acid (Acetic Acid and Propionic Acid), Dicarboxylic Acid (Succinic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Malic Acid and Tartaric Acid) and Tricarboxylic Acid (Citric Acid)}, Phenolic Acid (Benzoic Acid) and Others (Glucono Delta-Lactone, Caprylic Acid, etc.). Most commonly used pH Control Agents and Acidulants is the Citric acid which is used in more than one-third applications globally. The pH Control Agents and Acidulants market can be segmented on the basis of form which includes Solid {Powder, Granule, and Others (Crystal, etc.)} and Liquid {Water, Oil, and Others (Gel, etc.)}. The pH Control Agents and Acidulants market can also be segmented on the basis of application which includes Food (Processed solid dairy products, Salt, Canned fruits and vegetables, Powdered Sugar, Whey products, Confectionary products, Coffee and Coffee products, Meat and Processed Meat products and Others (Salad Dressing, Bakery products, Pickles, etc.)) and Beverage (Fruit Concentrates and Fruit products, Soft Drinks, Wine, Edible Oil, Milk and liquid processed milk products and Others (Sherbet, etc.)).

The pH Control Agents and Acidulants: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for Ultra-fine Ath market includes North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. The pH Control Agents and Acidulants market will witnesses a high demand growth in Western Europe because of increasing beverages demand in the region.

The pH Control Agents and Acidulants: Market Players

The market players in pH Control Agents and Acidulants market are Global Specialty Ingredients (M) Sdn. Bhd., SACHEM, Inc., Dow Chemicals, Cargill Foods, Weifang ENSIGN Industry Co., Ltd., The Mosaic Company and many more.