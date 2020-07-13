Metal Coatings Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2017 – 2025

The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

They are increasingly adopting advanced digital capabilities to integrate supply chain and logistics to ensure the effective delivery of products. The industry heads are seeking the real-time situation of their supply chains to identify potential weaknesses, especially in terms of geography, and strengthen it. The financial disclosures are being extended beyond the usual financial statements to deal with the risks that have aroused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metal Coatings Market- Overview

The corrosion means the erosion of metals, leads to the changes in the properties and failure to the performance of the metals. The metal coating is a way to protect the metal surface from corrosion and prevent changes to the properties of metals. In the metal coating process, the metal is treated as the entire surface is cleaned and provided tightly bonded finishes before fabrication of metal into end products. The metal coating makes the metal more durable by providing topcoats, innovative applications, Smooth surface and green benefits with the cost benefits which drives the demand of the metal coating for various industries such as automotive, construction and consumer goods. Overall, the global metal coating market is anticipated to register the significant growth over the forecast period 2016 to 2026.

Metal Coatings Market- Drivers and Restraints

The global metal coatings market is expected to register a moderate CAGR over a forecast period as the application of metal coatings is increasing due to the rapidly growing industrialization and urbanization which is the major factor, drives the global metal coatings market. The increase in infrastructure development and spending, particularly for commercial and residential sectors also boost the demand for the end products of coated metals, drives the growth of the global metal coating market. The advantages of metal coating such as increased durability, corrosion resistance, and improved texture, increases the demand and drives the global metal coating market.

However, the fixturing process in the metal coating industry is very expensive, which may boost the cost of the metal coating process and restrain the growth of the global metal coating market. The stringent rules and regulations of the various government as the waste output by the cleaning procedure of metal coating is hazardous to the environment which may also hamper the growth of the global metal coating market.

Metal Coatings Market- Segmentation

The global metal coating market is segmented on the basis of the type of metal, process, technology and end user.

On the basis of metal type, the global metal coating market is segmented as follows:

Aluminum

Steel

Stainless steel

Others

On the basis of process, the global metal coating market is segmented as follows:

Coil Coating

Extrusion Coating

Hot-Dip Galvanizing

On the basis of technology, the global metal coating market is segmented as follows:

Liquid Coating

Powder Coating

On the basis of an end user, the global metal coating market is segmented as follows:

Marine industry and Protective Coatings

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Military and defense

Others

Metal Coatings Market- Region Wise Outlook

The global metal coating market is segmented into the seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region has become the market leader and contributed the leading shares to the global metal coatings market regarding revenue and volume due to the rapidly growing industrialization in the emerging economies such as China and India. The North America and Western Europe also contributed a moderate market share and anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate throughout the forecast period as the matured market of metal coating. The Japan is expected to register a healthy growth rate to the global metal coating market. Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage of the global metal coating market and anticipated to register a lucrative growth over the forecast period 2016 to 2026.

Metal Coatings Market- Key Players

The key players of the global metal coating market are as follows: