Sustainable Insulation Market Explore Future Growth With Top Players (2017 – 2025)

Insulation is a method to isolate or prevent transmission of electricity, heat, moisture, shock or sound from one medium/ item to another. The non-conducting material such as oil, fur, silk, wool, rubber, glass, plastic, wood, paper, wax, ebonite, etc., also known as insulator perform insulation process. Sustainable insulation is a vital part of any residential or commercial construction. It is helpful in conserving energy and reducing energy cost while protecting from the harmful impact of energy on an environment. Sustainable insulation is becoming must process in the construction industry, practicing this not only help in saving energy but also protect home for long term.

Among all the sustainable insulation material types, plastic foam insulator is in demand because of its high insulation value. Residential, Non-residential, refrigerators and freezers are the major application area. Due to the favorable properties like low cost and easy to install, fiberglass insulation material is gaining its demand in energy efficient applications especially attracting nonprofessional users. Among all the applications of sustainable insulation market, residential construction is leading the market especially for thermal insulation.

Though insulation had dark past, its first practice was not in favor as the very first insulator asbestos when insulated, caused more than 100,000 death in U.K after which it was banned in U.K. Since then many research has been made and now insulation become a must step in the construction industry.

Sustainable Insulation Market: Drivers & Restraints

Although sustainable insulation market has variety application among them urbanization in developing countries, Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) to improve the energy efficiency for low-income households in U.S and awareness among people for better residential, commercial and public building infrastructure are the three large factors majorly driving the global market of sustainable insulation market. Rise in income and living standard of the middle-class population worldwide, raise the demand for sustainable insulation for comfort living.

Besides experiencing unprecedented market growth, sustainable insulation market is facing two primary restraints; first, volatile prices of essential raw materials such as pyrene which is used in manufacturing plastic foams. Second, proper installation of insulation is crucial. These two factors act as a restraint on the growth of sustainable insulation market.

Sustainable Insulation Market: Segmentation

The global sustainable insulation market is segmented by its insulation types, insulator type, and applications.

Based on the insulation type the sustainable insulation market is segmented into:

Blanket: batt and roll

Concrete block

Foam boards

Insulating concrete forms (ICFs)

Loose-fill

Radiant barriers and reflective insulation

Rigid fiber

Sprayed foam

Based on the insulation material type, sustainable insulation market is segmented into:

Fiberglasses

Mineral wool

Cellulose

Plastic fiber

Natural fiber

Polystyrene

Polyisocyanurate

Polyurethane

Vermiculite & Perlite

Urea formaldehyde foam

Cementitious foam

Phenolic foam

Insulation facing

Based on the insulation applications, sustainable insulation market is segmented into:

Residential construction

Industrial construction

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and OEM

Nonresidential construction

Sustainable Insulation Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, sustainable insulation market is segmented into seven regions – North America sustainable insulation market, Latin America sustainable insulation market, Eastern Europe sustainable insulation market, Western Europe sustainable insulation market, APEJ sustainable insulation market, Japan sustainable insulation market and the Middle East & Africa sustainable insulation market. Among the regions mentioned above, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is leading the global market of sustainable insulation. Speedy growth of industrialization and construction in emerging countries such as China, India along with Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia is a reason for Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) leading the market globally. U.S government initiated Weatherization Assistance Program especially for the low-income household; this promotes thermally sustainable insulation; making North America growing region in sustainable insulation market, followed by Eastern and Western Europe.

Sustainable Insulation Market: Key Players

