2- Mercaptobenzothiazole Market to Incur Meteoric Growth During 2019 – 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global 2-Mercaptobenzothiazole (MBT) Market: Introduction

2-Mercaptobenzothiazole (MBT) is an organosulfur compound with the molecular formulae – C?H?NSCSH. In term of physical properties, 2-mercaptobenzothiazole is a pale yellow colored compound, crystalline in nature, and having an unpleasant odor with a bitter taste. 2-Mercaptobenzothiazole is available in the two forms – solid and liquid form. Alternative names of 2-mercaptobenzothiazole (MBT) are Benzothiazole-2-thiol; 1, 3-benzothiazole-2-thiol; 2-benzothiazolethiol; 3Hbenzothiazole-2-thione; 2-sulfanylbenzothiazole, and among others. It is manufactured by chemical synthesis – produced by reacting aniline, carbon disulfide, and sulfur at relatively high temperature and pressure.

2-mercaptobenzothiazole is principally utilized in rubber processing as an ultra-accelerator and activator, also it is used as a corrosion inhibitor in oils, greases, and cooling fluids. Further, it acts as stabilizer and intermediates in various industrial applications and used as preservatives in adhesives, textiles, paints & coating, and paper products. 2-Mercaptobenzothiazole (MBT) is used as an intermediate in the production of agrochemicals such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides etc.

Global 2-Mercaptobenzothiazole Market: Market Dynamics

Agriculture is socio-economic unit, plays a vital role in the global economy. The growth of agriculture industry is fueling by the demand for food, feed, and fibers across the world. Growing agriculture industry is anticipated to drive the demand for 2-mercaptobenxothiazole market over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2029. Apart from this, growing urbanization and approval from government regulators for 2-mercaptobenzothiazole in food applications, is anticipated to drive the global market.

Further, increased rate of tire replacement in the automotive industry is acting as an influencing factor for the rubber industry which in turn boosts the demand for 2-mercaptobenzothiazole market during the forecast period. The 2-mercaptobenzothiazole market is not standalone sector, and rather depends upon several end-use sectors. The growth of end-use industries such as textiles, paints & coatings, chemical, mining, polymer, etc. is projected to positively impact the consumption of 2-mercaptobenzothiazole market. Conversely, the fluctuation in raw material prices is anticipated to hinder the global 2-mercaptobenzothiazole market over the forecast period.

Global 2-Mercaptobenzothiazole Market:

The global 2-mercaptobenzothiazole market is segmented on the basis of grades, product types, forms, application, end-use industry, and regions.

On the basis of product types, the global 2-Mercaptobenzothiazole market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Sodium 2 – Mercaptobenzothiazole

Zinc 2 – Mercaptobenzothiazole

On the basis of grades, the global 2-mercaptobenzothiazole market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Technical Grade

Food Grade

On the basis of product forms, the global 2-mercaptobenzothiazole market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Solid Form

Liquid Form

On the basis of application, the global 2-mercaptobenzothiazole market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Household Applications

Industrial Application Sulfur Vulcanization Fungicides Preservatives Accelerator Metal Working Fluid Free Radical Polymerization Inhibitor Others



On the basis of end-use industry, the global 2-Mercaptobenzothiazole market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Rubber Industry

Chemical

Agriculture

Mining Industry

Other Industrial

Global 2-mercaptobenzothiazole Market: Regional Outlook

The market for 2-mercaptobenxothiazole in Latin America and South Asia is in growing phase, owing to the high presence of agriculture industry in these regions. In addition, the automotive industry in North America and Europe regions is propelling the demand for 2-mercaptobenzothiazole significantly in these regions.

Furthermore, East Asia region is estimated to be lucrative region for 2-mercaptobenzothiazole manufacturers due to its vast industrial infrastructure, large population and other macroeconomic factors. In Middle East & Africa, the oil and gas industry is expected to drive the 2-mercaptobenzothiazole market with a moderate CAGR in near future.

Global 2-mercaptobenzothiazole Market: Industry Participants

