Attractive Market Opportunities in the Graphic Processing Unit Market by 2025

The market for Graphic Processing Unit is increasing due to high adoption of graphic based games, augmented reality applications and virtual reality applications. Moreover, Graphic Processing Unit market is expected to increase progressively due to availability of GPU cloud-computing on major cloud platforms. GPU is the computing platform that changes big data into super-human intelligence. It is used as computational engine for the artificial intelligence and helps in accelerating deep learning and AI to data in the cloud.

The Graphic Processing Unit is also known as the visual processing unit which is used to improve the performance of graphics and video files. It includes functionalities such as development of 2D and 3D graphics, application support for high intensity graphics software and others. With the increasing significance of GPU, many organizations in various industries are adopting GPU to improve analytics, and other software applications such as medical imaging, bioinformatics, data science and others. This technology is helping organizations to deliver real time analytic and machine learning in a cost-effective way. GPU is different significantly from standard CPUs with having around 4,500 cores (computational units) per device compared to a CPU which typically has 8 or 16 cores. This brings compute-hungry and big-data applications within the reach of most enterprise.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18493

Graphic Processing Unit Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Graphic Processing Unit is that this technology allow organization to deploy less hardware as GPU itself has highly concentrated computing power which helps in reducing operational cost for organization. Another driving factor is the increasing usage of heavy graphics games among individuals. These games requires graphic cards with large memory which is increasing the adoption of GPU based cards.

The key challenge for Graphic Processing Unit is the lack of knowledge about the usage of it in growing smart devices. Companies are using these Graphic Processing Unit but up to limited extent. Another factor restricting the growth of this GPU market is the complexities in integration with artificial intelligence with the continuously changing requirements.

Graphic Processing Unit Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Gaming

3D designing

AR and VR

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Industry:

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

Key Developments:

In November 2016, AMD, a GPU technology provider has entered into the partnership with Google so as to integrate Google Compute Engine and the Google Cloud Machine Learning platform with AMD based GPU technology to provide for complex medical and financial simulation, machine learning, video rendering and scientific analysis.

In June 2016, Tesla entered into the partnership with NVidia. This partnership will help Tesla to work on self-driving cars by using Nvidia drive PX platform.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18493

Regional Overview

North America is holding the largest market share currently for GPU market due high adoption of smart devices in U.S. and high demand of graphics based gaming applications. Companies are also working towards the enhancement of Graphic Processing Unit solutions with the partnerships in this market to increase market opportunities.

In Europe region, the market for Graphic Processing Unit is witnessing high growth rate due to presence of large number of smart devices manufacturers using GPU for improving functionality. Moreover, companies in IT and telecom and other industries are adopting GPU for learning analytics, and machine learning or artificial intelligence.

The key players in this Graphic Processing Unit market are Nvidia Corporation, AMD Inc., Broadcom corporation, Intel corporation and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Graphic Processing Unit Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis for Graphic Processing Unit Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Europe By U.K. By France By Germany By Poland By Russia

Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint