Network Monitoring Tools Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2017 – 2025

AT present usage of Network monitoring Tools is increasing significantly due to ability of these tools to provide information about problem and information about how to solve it and improve network. These Network monitoring Tools help users to generate log files and performance charts that helps in detailing system capabilities and allow user to change system settings for optimal set-up. These Network monitoring Tools includes software such as application performance management, web monitoring and packet capturing.

Network monitoring Tools includes network monitoring process which includes checking of computers, systems, services and other tools to comprise a better network. This Network monitoring Tools also helps network administrator to improve network settings and maintain robust network. These Network monitoring Tools allow user automatically discovers all the networking devices and interfaces, helps in wireless access point monitoring and helps in monitoring other hardware devices.

Network monitoring Tools Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Network monitoring Tools is the ability of proactive alerts and root cause analysis. These Network monitoring Tools always provides right alerts at right time and provides dashboard about interactive network monitoring software along with other dashboards for world maps, topologies, dependency maps and others. Other factors due to which companies are using Network monitoring Tools are ability to quickly identify network bandwidth issues, and fixing of network problems faster.

The key challenge for Network monitoring Tools is the high cost of these Network monitoring Tools and need of other integrated technologies and networks for implementing these Network monitoring Tools. These Network monitoring Tools can be implemented due to high operational cost and requirement of other robust technologies within the existing infrastructure of organization to easily implement these Network monitoring Tools.

Network Monitoring Tools Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Software:

The Network monitoring Tools market can be segmented on the basis of software that are provided by Network monitoring Tools vendors

Application performance management

Web monitoring

Protocol analyzing

Packet capturing

Others

Competition Landscape of Network monitoring Tools Market

Key Contract:

In August 2016, Flowmon Networks, a network monitoring solution provider has entered into partnership with CyberKombat an attack/defense security operation center. This partnership will help Cyber Kombat to have more visibility in the network traffics along with application layer visibility.

In July 2016, Riverbed technology, an application performance company has acquired Aternity, an application performance monitoring tool provider. This acquisition will help Riverbed to provide Network monitoring Tools to its customer’s better network monitoring solutions on mobile devices, virtual desktops and over cloud.

In March 2016, APCON, a network monitoring solution provider has launched Ethernet monitoring solution for network traffic optimization and helps in loading balance traffic to network and security tools.

Key Players in Network monitoring Tools

In Network monitoring Tools market there are many vendors some of them are Riverbed, Zenoss, Nagios, Monitis, Zoho Corporation, Monitortools and others.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for Network monitoring Tools market due to high adoption of Network monitoring Tools among enterprises in various industries for improved auto discovery of data, to increase availability of servers and applications, to determine unresponsive machine and alert user, for faster detection of network outage. In Europe region, the market for Network monitoring Tools is witnessing high growth rate due to the increasing demand for technologies that can allow companies to improve network performance, trend analysis, and network storage, improve working of wireless devices.

The Asia Pacific region is following the Europe region in Network monitoring Tools market. This Network monitoring Tools market is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due to the adoption of cloud based Network monitoring Tools offerings significantly

