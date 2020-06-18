Adoption Scenario of Ip Packet Exchange Market to Remain Positive Through 2017 – 2025

IP Packet Exchange market is one of the significantly increasing markets as many of the world’s largest carriers and several major roaming service providers have now launched IP packet exchange propositions. IP packet exchange networks are interconnected, private, secure, managed IP networks capable of providing guaranteed quality of service within and across interconnected networks by class of service or application. IP packet exchange networks are additionally intended to be able to deliver services end-to-end with a limited number of network hops to assure quality of service.

IP Packet Exchange Market is a broad market and has many services to offer, some of these services of IP packet exchange would include adopting a range of business models and payments models, to enable the delivery of voice, data or other content between networks, to be able to deliver many services across a single connection, services such as high definition voice, video calling, LTE voice and data roaming and LTE signaling.

IP Packet Exchange Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of IP Packet Exchange market is the general migration from circuit-switched services to IP. Enterprises are adopting IP Packet Exchange to drive out cost by combining multiple services over a single connection. Moreover the opportunity in IP packet exchange market to introduce new revenue-generating services is also a driving factor and with this the associated opportunity in IP packet exchange market to increase quality and different classes of services is what an individual enterprise will decide to explore.

The key challenge for IP Packet Exchange market is the lack of infrastructure like LTE and other. The other challenges for IP packet exchange market would include lack of critical mass, operator organizational barriers, uncertainty about the ability of IPX to fix interoperability problems, regulatory challenges and others.

IP Packet Exchange Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Types:

IP packet exchange market is divided in hardware, software and service on the basis of types which shows the appearance of this market in all the there domains.

Hardware

Software

Service

Segmentation on the basis of Services:

On the basis of types of services the IP packet exchange market is segmented in VAS, Reporting and Analytics and existing service. These types of services are dominant in IP packet exchange market as these are the trending subjects of services.

Value Added Services

Reporting and Analytics (VoLTE)

Existing Services (2G,3G)

Network

IP Packet Exchange Market: Competition Landscape

Key Contract:

In April 2014, Syniverse, a mobility solution provider acquired Aicent, a communication related solution provider. By this acquisition Syniverse gain assets that will boost mobile user experience, including Aicent’s cloud-based analytic tools that monitor end-to-end customer experience.

Key Players

In IP Packet Exchange market there are many vendors some of them are Aicent, Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS), BT, CITIC International Telecom, Colt, Comfone, iBasis and others.

Regional Overview

Presently, Asia pacific, North America and Europe are holding the largest market share for IP Packet Exchange market due to various services it provide in both service and hardware domain. The use of IP Packet Exchange by customers and the adoption of IP Packet Exchange technology by enterprise drives the markets in these regions.

In Asia pacific, North America region, the market for IP Packet Exchange is witnessing high growth rate due to the increasing demand for upcoming technologies like VoLTE.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

IP Packet Exchange Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for IP Packet Exchange Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America Market US Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint