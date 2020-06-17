Global Chloroquine Products Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027

Chloroquine exerts its pharmacological effect by inhibiting the action of heme polymerase which eventually results in the buildup of toxic heme in the plasmodium species. It also passively diffuses through the cell membrane and hence becomes protonated and raises the surrounding pH which prevents the virus particles from infusing and entering the cell and hence is currently being studied for its therapeutic efficacy in COVID-19 infection.

Protozoan infection is spearheading the clinical application segment for the chloroquine products market. Malaria is caused by the plasmodium species such as vivax, ovale, falciparum, and malariae, as per the latest statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, approximately 405 000 deaths due to malaria infection were reported worldwide. Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and tropical rain forests are the regions were the highest mortality rate has been reported due to lack of medical provisions. Amebiasis is caused by the protozoan parasite Entamoeba histolytica in which the transmission is caused by the fecal-oral route, according to the latest information provided by the National Institute of Health (NIH), each year approximately 50 million cases of invasive E. histolytica infection are reported worldwide. Autoimmune diseases are expected to showcase sturdy market growth in the near future owing to the rising incidence of lupus erythematosus in the developed regions.

Hospital pharmacy is presently leading the distribution channel segment for the chloroquine products market. A long duration of action and a half-life of 20 to 60 days makes it imperative for accurate medicine dispensing by hospital pharmacists to prevent the occurrence of drug-related adverse events. Retail pharmacy is keen to register remarkable market growth during the forecast period owing to the availability of government-subsidized low-cost generic medicines in the developing region.

Asia Pacific is currently dominating the geography segment for the chloroquine products market. The rising prevalence of protozoan infection in the South East Asia region primarily drives the market growth. Poor sanitation, unhygienic food, and water are the primary causes for the occurrence of amoebiasis in the slum dwellings of the South Asian countries. Developing healthcare infrastructure and effective implementation of the treatment guidelines pertaining to protozoan infections together accentuate the market growth in the region. Latin America is 2nd in the regional segment on account of the plasmodium species infection in the far-flung rain forest areas. North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the chloroquine products market. Developed healthcare infrastructure and the existence of major players such as Bayer AG, Sandoz, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., etc determine the chloroquine product market growth in the region.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of chloroquine products are Recipharm AB, Bayer AG, Sandoz, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi Aventis, IPCA Laboratories, Cadila Healthcare, Merck & Co., Inc., Indofarma and Alliance Pharmaceuticals.

