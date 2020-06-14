Global Loyalty Management Market to Record Considerable Opportunity Growth in the Years After COVID-19 Pandemic

Loyalty Management Market: Introduction

Increasing focus on customer centric approach leads to offer multiple loyalty programs for customer retention, cross selling and to increase the customer penetration. Loyalty management is an important part of business that helps to elevate the company to a higher level. It enables enterprises to enhance customer loyalty and ultimately it leads to increase in sells and revenue. Under loyalty management enterprises offers various loyalty programs such as reward points, discounts, special product offers and gift vouchers across banking, grocery shopping, dining, and fuel purchasing. These enterprises face challenges to manage all the loyalty programs based on standard rules across different location to provide similar services for all customers. Therefore, software solution providers offer loyalty management software to manage all these programs with less amount of human intervention.

Loyalty management software tools help to build successful loyalty program for individual and business customers. Most of the enterprises are implementing these tools to maintain high level of customer satisfaction, by providing customized loyalty programs such as lotteries, special auctions, coupons or benefits through one platform.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13519

Loyalty Management Market: Drivers and Challenges

Proliferation of mobile technologies, increased focus on customer experience management, increased usage of digital cards drive the Loyalty Management market. Proliferation of mobile technologies needs real-time loyalty program which can be accessed through mobile devices rather than physical presence of customer. Enterprises are more inclined towards customer experience management to provide specific products based on customer requirement, the loyalty program software helps enterprises to get customer feedback on different programs and ultimately that leads to offer better solution/program to customers. Increasing usage of digital cards create the demand for loyalty management software to manage all the loyalty programs digitally and to notify digital cards offers on customer smart devices.

The major challenges for loyalty management market are failure to develop successful loyalty programs, and failure to make strong customer bond between customer and brand. These two challenges hinders the demand for loyalty management solution in the market

Loyalty Management Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of enterprises:

Large-scale Enterprises

Medium-scale Enterprises

Small-scale Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

Retail

Healthcare

Telecom

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Hospitality

Education

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Key Market Players in Loyalty Management Market:

Some of the key market players in Loyalty Management market are Oracle Corporation., Comarch SA, TIBCO, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Bond Brand Loyalty Inc., Brierley+Partners, and Microstrategy, Inc.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/13519

Loyalty Management Market: Regional Overview

Loyalty Management market is currently dominated by North America region and this region will have largest market share in the forecasting period due to increasing focus of major industry verticals including BFSI, government and among others on loyalty programs for customer retention, cross selling and good employee engagement. Europe Loyalty Management market is accounted second largest market share, as this region is more influenced by retail sector. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan Loyalty Management market expected to have high growth rate, as increasing usage of mobile technologies and increased focus on customer centric approach to provide value added services in the market. Middle East and Africa and Latin America are also witnessing highest growth rate in loyalty management market due to emergence of innovative loyalty programs in the market

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Loyalty Management Market Segments

Loyalty Management Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Loyalty Management Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Loyalty Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Loyalty Management Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Loyalty Management Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: