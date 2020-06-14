Security Orchestration Software Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

Security Orchestration empowers organizations to automatically respond to security alerts. Leveraging deep technology integrations with existing tools and able to rapidly gather contextual alert data from various sources, analyze the security intelligence, and recommend a course of action to an analyst or execute the required preventative actions with automation.

Security Orchestration is the capability to enact automated network, system and application changes based on data driven security analysis. The process of Security Orchestration is to remove slow, manual analyst intervention from the conventional event and threat response capabilities and replace it with machine-speed decision making and response. Security Orchestration capability coupled with comprehensive data gathering, standardization, workflow analysis and calculations provides organizations with an unprecedented method to easily implement sophisticated defense-in-depth capabilities based on internal and external data sources, such as Threat Intelligence.

Market Dynamics:

The ability to ingest Threat Intelligence and enact Security Orchestration will assist organization with the ability to move from a solely detective and reactionary model for responding to threats and provide the ability for security operations team to react in real-time, leveraging observables from attack campaigns early in the kill chain, not after a breach has occurred.

Additionally, the Security Orchestration market is propelled by the several advantages offered by these solutions. Some of these advantages include immediate and indistinguishable access to the archive data, enables critical data to survive longer than the originating applications or databases, and accelerates application retirement processes to shorten time to cost savings.

However, the growth of market is confronted by challenges such as concerns related security and data privacy, and frequent cyber-attacks on enterprises, which has decreased the demand.

The security orchestration market is driven by factors such as rise in security breaches & occurrences, dramatic growth in the BYOD trend affecting SMEs and rapid deployment & development of cloud-based solutions. Whereas, high cost of fraud detection and prevention solutions may restrict market growth and lack of awareness of advanced cyber threats may limit the growth of the security orchestration market.

Market Segmentation:

Global Security Orchestration market is mainly classified on the basis of components, application, deployment mode, end user industry and regions.

By Component:

Solution

Services

Professional services

Consulting services

Training and education

Support and maintenance

Managed services

By Application:

Threat intelligence

Network forensics

Ticketing solutions

Compliance management

Others

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By End-user Industry:

BFSI

Energy and utilities

Government

Healthcare

Retail

IT and Telecom

Others

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into 7 key regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players

Some of the major players active in the global Security Orchestration market include FireEye, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Security, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Hexadite, Phantom Cyber Corporation, Tufin, Swimlane LLC, and CyberSponse Inc. to name a few.

Overall it can be concluded that the growth prospects of the Security Orchestration software market are promising, as adoption across most small and medium enterprises is set to increase in the foreseeable future.

North America

Latin America

Europe



Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa



