Digital Potentiometer Market to Record Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity Through 2017 – 2025

Digital Potentiometer market is growing due to the increasing digitization and new technologies supported by digital potentiometer. The digital potentiometer or digiPOT are less exposed to vibration and physical tampering which increases demand for digital potentiometer among the users. These digital potentiometer can be used in place of mechanical potentiometer for various purposes such as sensor trimming, calibration, audio level control for matching line impedances. Digital potentiometer can also be used to adjust level in automotive electronics and in programmable power supplies.

Digital Potentiometer functions like a mechanical potentiometer, known as variable resistor. Digital potentiometer has an integrated chip (IC) that accepts signal input rather than the physical movement of a shaft or slide for adjustment. The usage of digital potentiometer is increasing as it does not get affected by environment.

Digital Potentiometer Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Digital Potentiometer is the environmental protection and its features such as higher resolution, greater stability, and reliability. Digital potentiometer are smaller than mechanical potentiometers and can fit in tiny IC packages measuring 2.9 mm x 2.8 mm (SOT-23-6) or smaller due to which it is easy to carry them.

The key challenge for Digital Potentiometer are somewhat constrained by current limits in the tens of milliamperes just like normal potentiometer. Moreover, instead of the apparently continuous control that can be obtained from a multi turn resistive potentiometer, digital potentiometers have discrete steps in resistance. Another limitation of digital potentiometer is the Digital potentiometer resistance is only valid when the correct DC supply voltage(s) are present.

Digital Potentiometer Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Digital Potentiometer can be used in the various industries due to growing usage of digitization in these mentioned areas

Home Appliances

Communication Product

Automotive

Others

Competition Dashboard

Key Players

In Digital Potentiometer market there are many solution providers some of them are Mouser, Ti, Jameco Electronics, Microchip and others

Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for Digital Potentiometer market due to presence of large manufacturers and other solution market players in these region. Moreover the rising usage of sensor and digitization technology for tracking is increasing the market opportunity in these region.

Asia –Pacific is also increasingly adopting Digital Potentiometer technologies with the entry of major & established players for various usage in home appliances, manufacturing industry, automotive industry and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Digital Potentiometer Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Regional analysis for Digital Potentiometer Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

