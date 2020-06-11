Manufacturers of Iot Gateway Market to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Opportunities on Account of Increasing Adoption
IoT Gateway Market: Introduction
Increased demand for Big Data analytics is changing the IoT gateway market to an extent in recent days. The demand of analytics boost the demand for IoT gateway in the market, as Big Data helps analyzing sensor data and starts data collection for many of the industrial machines, such as oil refineries, turbines and others. Moreover, it help organizations in optimizing their business decisions and innovating new business models, products, and service offerings.
An IoT gateway is a physical device or software program that serves as the connection point between cloud and controllers, sensors, and intelligent devices. All data moving to the cloud or vice versa, goes through the gateway, which can be either a dedicated hardware appliance or software program. An IoT gateway may also be referred to as an intelligent gateway or a control tier.
IoT Gateway Market: Drivers and Challenges
Some of the drivers for the IoT Gateway Market are improved internet connectivity in technologically advancing countries, and increased IP address space and security solutions provided in IPv6. The main feature cum driver for the IoT Gateway market is that it nullifies the security glitch of cloud by some value by providing its own level of security.
One of the restraint for IoT Gateway Market is that the designing of this IoT gateway is complex and need skilled professionals for designing, which is not the case always.
IoT Gateway Market: Segmentation
The IoT Gateway Market can be segmented on the basis of end user, application, and region.
On the basis of end user the IoT Gateway Market can be divided into;
- Process Industry
- Discrete Industry
This segment showcase industries in which the network traffic analyzers are going to be used or by whom these network traffic analyzers are going to be used.
On the basis of application the IoT Gateway Market can be segmented into;
- Remote monitoring
- Preventive maintenance
- Production optimization
This segment reflects, that in which particular applications IoT gateway can be used and the network traffic analyzer is available in the market.
IoT Gateway Market: Key Players
Some of the key players of IoT Gateway Market are: NXP Semiconductors N.V., Intel Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ARM Holdings, Plc, Super Micro Computer, Inc. and others.
IoT Gateway Market: Regional Overview
On the basis of geography, IoT Gateway Market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the IoT Gateway Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to many companies present in the region for IoT gateways. North America region is expected to be followed by Asia Pacific, and Europe.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- IoT Gateway Market Segments
- IoT Gateway Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- IoT Gateway Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- IoT Gateway Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- IoT Gateway Market Value Chain
- IoT Gateway Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for IoT Gateway Market includes
- North America Market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Market
- Middle East and Africa Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
