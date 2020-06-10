Global Disposable Infusion Sets Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027

The disposable infusion set is used in combination with either a needle or catheter administering the drug via the intravenous route. A significant increase in rehabilitation centers and home care settings for the treatment of geriatric and pediatric patients suffering from chronic diseases will increase the demand for disposable infusion sets during the forecast period.

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), is representing the largest market share in the material segment for disposable infusion sets market. The positive attributes related to PVC which makes it the raw material of first preference among polymers for the production of disposable infusion sets are transparency, good resistance to sterilization, ease of sealing, high tensile strength, low manufacturing cost, etc. The plasticizing capacity of polyvinyl chloride is enhanced by cross-linking the polymer with subunits of Polyethylene and DEHP, which enhances the flexibility of polyvinyl chloride. In the near future, it is assumed that polyolefin will be showcasing impressive market growth on account of enhanced biocompatibility and non-reactivity with the drug particle being delivered via the intravenous route.

Browse the full report Disposable Infusion Sets Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/disposable-infusion-sets-market

Hospitals & clinics are spearheading the end-user segment for disposable infusion sets market. As per the research citings by the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second largest cause of death worldwide thereby increasing the requirement of chemotherapy in ailing patients using disposable infusion sets. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to highlight steady market growth during the forecast period on account of the growing incidence of pandemic outbreaks of life-threatening infectious diseases requiring intravenous antibiotic administration via disposable infusion sets.

North America is currently dominating the geography segment for disposable infusion sets market. A significant increase in patients suffering from chronic diseases receiving medication via disposable infusion sets determines the market growth in the region. As per the recent information provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the healthcare burden associated with the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States is 3.5 trillion dollars each year. The supportive regulatory environment provided by the USFDA for the early CE certification of disposable infusion sets bolsters the market growth in the region. Europe is the second-largest regional segment for disposable infusion sets market. Domicile of key players such as Baxter AG, Rays S.P.A., Fresenius Kabi Ltd., Vygon SA, etc, drives the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for disposable infusion sets market. Proactive government initiatives in sponsoring government hospitals for purchase of disposable infusion sets and constant growth observed in the contract manufacturing organization engaged in the production of surgical devices in the Asia Pacific region.

Surgical device manufacturers actively engaged in the production of disposable infusion sets are LILY MEDICAL CORPORATION, Baxter AG, Fresenius Kabi Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Vygon SA, Smiths Medical, Becton Dickinson & Company, B?çakc?lar, Terumo Medical Corporation, and Rays S.P.A.

Key Market Movements:

Growing incidence of infectious diseases increases the demand for disposable infusion sets

Rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases requiring intravenous drug administration via disposable infusion sets throughout the globe

Supportive regulatory environment for the early CE clearance and adoption of disposable infusion sets worldwide

About Atlantic Market Research

Atlantic Market Research is the largest provider of market research and consulting services.

Research and consulting services of Atlantic Market Research help businesses across the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly growing marketplace with confidence. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver sufficient insights that drive sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Trevor Wilson

Atlantic Market Research

911 Central Ave #268

Albany, NY 12206, USA

Website: https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]