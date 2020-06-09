Global Helicobacter Pylori Rapid Test Kit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027

Helicobacter pylori is a gram-negative microaerophilic bacteria that infects the epithelial lining of the stomach. Dr. Barry Marshall & Dr. Robin Warren are credited for its discovery in 1983. This bacteria is responsible for the disease prognosis of peptic ulcer, gastritis, and gastric adenocarcinoma.

The serum and whole blood specimen are currently reigning the specimen segment for H.pylori rapid test kit market. This specimen is employed in the detection of the antibodies to H.pylori bacteria, their presence ensures an existing or a previous undetected H.pylori infection. The stool specimen is going to gain huge prominence in the near future on account of the excellent ergonomic features such as improved sensitivity and accuracy in the rapid test kits for determining the presence of a substance which stimulates the immune system to fight H.pylori infection, its antigens are usually present in the stool. The stool specimen is generally used for the confirmation that whether the treatment for H.pylori infection has been successful or not.

Hospitals & clinics are dominating the end-user segment for H.pylori rapid test kit market. Exponential growth in the number of inpatients visiting hospitals suffering from gastritis and proactive role adopted by the government healthcare agencies in providing huge financial support in providing rapid test kits for accurate diagnosis of H.pylori infection together determines the market growth. Pathology laboratories are growing at a rapid pace in the developing regions owing to the increasing public health awareness resulting in early screening for H.pylori infection.

North America is presently representing the largest share in the geography segment for H.pylori rapid test kit market. The constant rise in the number of patients suffering from peptic ulcers developed as a consequence of H.pylori infection primarily determines the market growth. As per the latest research citings brought forward by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence rate of H.pylori infection in the United States is approximately 35-40 percent. Additionally huge funding provided by the healthcare regulatory agencies resulting in early screening for H.pylori infection buttress the market growth in the region. In Europe the market growth is primarily determined by the strategic collaboration between the academic research institutes and medical device manufacturers actively engaged in the technological advancement in developing the rapid test kit for the diagnosis of H.pylori from the specimens obtained from the susceptible patients. Asia Pacific is set to highlight comfortable market growth during the forecast period owing to the significant rise in air & water pollution, lack of civic amenities, and rapid industrialization in the region.

Medical device manufacturers actively engaged in the production of H.pylori rapid test kit are AccuBioTech Co., Ltd, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Awareness Technology, Inc., Biomerica, Inc., CorisBioconcept SPRL., EKF Diagnostics, LifeSign, LLC, Savyon Diagnostics., CTK Biotech, Inc. and Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.

Market Key Takeaways:

Significant rise in the H.pylori infection due to constant increase in food and water pollution and rampant industrialization in developing countries

Technological advancement in the development of the rapid test kits to detect H.pylori infection with better sensitivity and accuracy

Provision of huge government funding to promote early screening of H.pylori infection in patients suffering from gastroduodenal complications

