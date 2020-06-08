Network Camera Market Growth and Sales forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Network Camera Market: Introduction

The Innovation in technology and the need for intelligent security systems and ease of data backup solutions offered by network camera has fuelled the market for network camera. A network camera is used in many commercial and industrial places in order offer intelligent security systems and also to track the events of the past.

Many network camera vendors also offer data backup solutions and image processing technology which enhance the features offered by the network cameras. The market for network camera is growing at faster pace due to the increased thefts and crimes in various countries across the globe.

Presently residential places are also implementing these network cameras due to increased concerns of intruders and increased crime rates. So in residential end-users also the market for network cameras is expected to grow.

A network camera which is also known as IP camera is a combination of both camera and networking equipment. The camera consists of lens sensor, and processor for image processing and video analysis. The network camera equipment also consists of memory in order to store the video of high quality and less size. Some vendors also offer cloud backup solutions in order to offer easy storage solutions.

Global Network Camera Market: Market Drivers

The major market driver for network camera market is growth in the speed the internet connectivity along with technological advancement in networking equipment had fueled the market for global network camera.

The growing internet connectivity and data backup solutions offered by many vendors and less faulty networking equipment due to innovations in technology has further fueled market for the global network camera market.

The network cameras are majorly installed in every place and organisations as there are growing number of crimes an in order to improve public safety and security which is also expected to enhance the growth of network camera market.

The government initiatives and regulations for public safety and security organizations are regulated to implement network cameras which further boosts the market for network camera.

Global Network Camera Market: Segmentation

The Global Network Camera market is segmented based on the technology used, type of the camera, by end-user, by vertical and by region

On the basis of the Technology used the global network camera market is segmented to operational, Connectivity, Type of Image Sensor, and Image Compression technology

On the basis of the type of camera global network camera market is segmented to Fixed, Pan Tilt and zoom (PTZ), Dome, and Others

On the basis of the end-user global network camera market is segmented to residential, small enterprises, medium enterprises and large enterprises.

One the basis vertical global Network Camera market is segmented to media and entertainment sector, BFSI, healthcare sector, transportation, public sector, manufacturing sector, retail sector, IT & Telecom sector, energy & utilities and others.

On basis of region global Network Camera Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Network Camera Market Overview:

North America and Europe Network Camera Market is expected to have the major market share during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is likely to show promising growth in Network Camera Market primarily the growth in demand for network cameras implementation in countries like china and India.

Global Network Camera Key Market Players:

Some of the Key players in Network Camera Market include

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Axis Communications AB

Bosch GmbH

Tyco International PLC

Arecont Vision

Cisco Systems Inc.

FLIR Systems

Sony Corporation and Panasonic Corporation

Regional analysis for global Network Camera Market includes development of these technologies in the following regions: