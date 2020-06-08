Field Service Management Market to Benefit from Swift Technological Advancements Made During COVID-19

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Introduction

Increasing interest on mobility solutions to streamlining field operations is the key factor contributes the growth of global field service management (FSM) market. Field service management (FSM) is a system which enable coordination field operations through a mobile devices. Field service management (FSM) helps organizations to optimize its field service operations with higher levels of profitability and customer satisfaction. Field service management (FSM) is an effective tool which integrates billing, accounting, distribution, and service processes, which helps organizations to achieve maximum efficiency in their field services. Field service management (FSM) solution, offers various advantages including real-time communication of work orders & status, work tracking and customer information and service history. Field service management (FSM) gaining traction across various originations, particularly with practice of delivering field service through contractors and third-party agents.

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Market Dynamics

Expanding wireless communication network infrastructure, growing preference enterprise mobility solutions across various industries, and rising importance for transparency in field operations, are the key driving factors propel the growth of global field service management (FSM) market. At the enterprise level, increasing focus on improving field service productivity by automating field service processes, growing preference to eliminate paper-based processes in field service operations, and continuous focus on integrating technicians, customers, and technology to increase business productivity, are the prominent factors accelerates the growth of global field service management (FSM) market. At the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) level, growing trend on outsourcing field services operations and availability of software as a service (SaaS) subscription based field service management (FSM) solutions, are the factors expected to fuel the growth global field service management (FSM) market. However, complexity related to migrating to field service management (FSM) system, high implementation cost, and lack of awareness about the potential benefits of field service management (FSM) solutions, are the key factors identified as restraints expected to deter the growth of global field service management (FSM) market.

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Segmentation

The global field service management (FSM) market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, end-user type, industry vertical and by region. On the basis of deployment type, the global field service management (FSM) market can segmented into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of end-user type, the global field service management (FSM) market can segmented into large enterprise and small and medium enterprise (SME). On the basis industry vertical, the global field service management (FSM) market can segmented into manufacturing, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, retail, energy and utilities and others. Regionally, the global field service management (FSM) market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Regional Outlook

North America field service management (FSM) market is expected to dominate the market, due increasing preference for enterprise mobility solutions and continuous focus to streamline field service operations. Asia Pacific field service management (FSM) market is identified as the fastest growing market, due to rapid urbanization and expanding contract based service operations across various sectors.

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the prominent vendors in the global field service management (FSM) market, includes Microsoft , SAP, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle, ServiceMax (GE Digital), Trimble Inc., IFS, ServicePower, ServiceNow, and Acumatica, Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market segments

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Ecosystem analysis

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & Companies involved technology

Value Chain

Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for Global Field Service Management (FSM) Market includes

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K Italy Spain Nordics Benelux Rest of the Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of the Eastern Europe Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of APEJ Japan The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: