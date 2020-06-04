Demand for Merchandise Assortment Management Applications Market Driven by Shifting Consumer Perceptions and Growing Awareness
Nowadays, retailers have to emphasize more on customer satisfaction in order to top the sale and merchandise requirements. However, this is becoming harder day by day due to change in the customer needs as the number of product choices and channels, and changing market conditions are keep on fluctuating.
The purpose behind the introduction of Merchandise Assortment Management Applications is to assist the retailers to understand the customers need and to take particular actions to meet the same. The application generally links the customer buying and assortment decisions to manage the merchandise priorities, the monetary targets and space limitation. This helps in understanding the buyer’s choice of items, a brief to help integrate the performance according to the merchandise plans, identifying the future planning criteria, comparing the actual performance with the standards and in-season and out-season forecast for maximum customer response.
Merchandise Assortment Management Applications Market: Drivers and Challenges
One of the major drivers is the increase in the number of retailers and customer’s demands. The other main reason is the increase in the use of cloud, big data, advanced analytics and algorithmic approaches to improve retail performance.
The major challenge is the never ending technology to track the specific solution and establishing planning is going to be difficult day by day. Moreover, the customers are always unpredictable.
Merchandise Assortment Management Applications Market: Segmentation
On the basis of deployment type, the Merchandise Assortment Management Applications Market is segmented into Cloud, mobile, social and big data. On the basis of service, the market is segmented into pre-season planning and in-season planning. Based on the end users, the Merchandise Assortment Management Applications Market is segmented into manufacturing and retail.
Merchandise Assortment Management Applications Market: Regional Outlook
Presently, North America, Western Europe, and Asia/Pacific are leading the market due to growing one demand from Tier 1 retailers (well know retailers in their field or market). Moreover, on the basis of geography, the Merchandise Assortment Management Applications market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
Key Market Players:
Some of the key players in Merchandise Assortment Management Applications includes SAS Institute Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., TXT e-solutions S.p.A., Oracle, JustEnough, Island Pacific, Infor, 7thonline. Inc., Logility and The Nielsen Company (US), LLC.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Merchandise Assortment Management Applications Market Segments
- Merchandise Assortment Management Applications Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016
- Merchandise Assortment Management Applications Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Merchandise Assortment Management Applications Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
- Merchandise Assortment Management Applications Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Merchandise Assortment Management Applications Market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
