Sales of Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market to Record Exponential Growth During   2017 – 2025

Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market: Introduction

In today’s world, healthcare institutes are making continuous efforts to implement and upgrade healthcare analytics solution to get real world insights and provide better healthcare services. In healthcare industry, the ever-growing complexity in economics, customer needs and competitive environment is encouraging the adoption of analytics solution in business and workflow processes. Healthcare analytics is the term used to describe the healthcare associated analytics. This analytics can be executed by using the data collected from areas within healthcare related operations which are clinical data (collected from electronic health records (EHRs), financial data (cost and claims data), research and development (R&D) data related to pharmacy and medical devices, patient behaviour and sentiment data.

Healthcare analytics solution incorporates a systematic framework which integrates a roadmap to track and measure data points for data collection, a platform or application for data sharing and an adoption model to understand and analyse data. Healthcare analytics solution assist in improving clinical efficiency, quality of care, cost efficiency in hospitals and clinics, by decision planning and strategies based on insights from analytics solution.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18046

Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market: Drivers and Restraints

Major factors for resulting in the growth of healthcare analytics solution market are increasing government initiatives and mandates for EHR adoption, need to reduce healthcare spending and improved patient outcomes, technological advancements in medical devices and availability of big data in healthcare. Moreover factors such as increase in healthcare investments by venture capital firms, increasing focus on analytics in prescribed drugs and medicines, increasing focus on value-based medicine and cloud-based analytics, rise in number of patient registries, and emergence of social media and its impact on the healthcare industry are also driving the growth of healthcare analytics solution market.

However, factors such as high initial investment for analytics solution, lack of skilled employees, data security issues and issues with confidentiality of information, hinder the growth of healthcare analytics solution market.

Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market: Segmentation

The healthcare analytics solution market can be segmented on the basis of analytics type, application, deployment, component, end-user and region wise.

Segmentation on basis of Analytics Type for Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market

On the basis of type it can be further segmented into:

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Segmentation on basis of Application for Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market

On the basis of application it can be further segmented into:

Clinical Analytics

Non Clinical Analytics

Segmentation on basis of Deployment for Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market

On the basis of deployment it can be sub-segmented into:

On-Premise

On-Demand

Segmentation on basis of Component for Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market

On the basis of component it is further segmented into:

Software

Services

Hardware

Segmentation on basis of End-User for Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market

On the basis of end-user it is further segmented into:

Healthcare Providers Hospitals Nursing Homes Diagnostic and Imaging Centers Pharmacies Ambulatory Care Centers Home Healthcare and Assisted Living Facilities

Healthcare Payers Insurance Companies Government Agencies Employers and Private Exchanges



For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18046

Segmentation on basis of Region for Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market

On the basis of region healthcare analytics solution market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Middle East & Africa

Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market: Regional Overview

North America holds the largest market share in healthcare analytics market due to presence of healthcare infrastructure, and increase in federal mandates. Healthcare analytics market in Europe is growing substantially, due to adoption of electronic health records in healthcare institutes and increased healthcare expenditure in this region. Asia-Pacific’s healthcare analytics market is growing at the fastest pace due to increasing healthcare awareness in people and government initiatives. Latin America and Africa are slowly adopting healthcare analytics solution to reduce epidemics and curb widespread of diseases, resulting in considerable growth in this market. Japan healthcare analytics solution market is expected to witness a high growth rate due to presence of strong healthcare IT infrastructure and rise in healthcare expenditure.

Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market:

Key Acquisitions

In September 2015, Thoma Bravo LLC, a private equity investment firm acquired MedeAnalytics Inc., a provider of cloud-based financial performance analytics for the healthcare industry.

Key Players

IBM Corporation, Optum, Inc., Cerner Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Inovalon, Inc., McKesson Corporation, MedeAnalytics, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Health Catalyst., and Allscripts Health Solutions are some of the key players in healthcare analytics solutions market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market Segments

Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Quality and Safety Reporting Systems Market

Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market

Healthcare Analytics Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Healthcare Analytics Solutions

Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Healthcare Analytics Solutions Market includes

North America Solutions Market US Canada

Latin America Solutions Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Solutions Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Solutions Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Solutions Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Solutions Market

Middle East and Africa Solutions Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint