Demand for Enterprise Governance Risk Compliance Market from Major End-use Sectors to Increase in the Near Future

The global enterprise governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2019-2029). Organizations have started implementing enterprise governance, risk and compliance solutions to manage risks and seize opportunities so as to achieve their varied objectives.

Preference for eGRC solutions among various organizations has substantially increased over the years, attributed to their feature of identifying potential risks in software. Increasing digitalization in companies is demanding the safety and transparency of work so that risk of losing data is avoided. The need to prevent fraud and theft is the main factor driving the installation of enterprise governance, risk and compliance software.

Key Takeaways of eGRC Market Study

Need for managing policies and regulations in the government sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market during the forecast period.

Importance of maintaining historical company records coupled with continued rise in the adoption of paperless solutions are significant factors that are driving the growth of the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market.

Installation of eGRC software for compliance and policy management is expected to gain significant traction.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to remain the key region in the global enterprise governance, risk and compliance market, owing to increase in the adoption of eGRC solutions to manage various standards and ensure compliance with numerous regulations.

