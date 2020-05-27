5 Axis 6 Axis Articulated Robot Market to Witness Rise in Revenues During the Period 2018 – 2028

Robots have captured the industries by showing their significance in decreasing the burden in industries and decreasing the human work. Robots with rotatory joints find their usage in most of the manufacturing industries. Such a robot with rotatory joints may be 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot which can be programmed to perform repetitive tasks with accuracy and consistency. Depending on the work in industries; this 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot can be used as two joint structure or with more interacting joints. The control of torque and the elastic actuators used in 5-Axis & 6-Axis articulated robot allow it to work like humans. These features of 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot is beneficial for various industries including auto components, oil-gas industries and give potential growth to 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot market. Also, 5-Axis & 6-Axis articulated robot is expected to influence robotics industries during forecast period due to its benefits. Because 5-Axis & 6-Axis articulated robot has such advanced features which are beneficial for various industries the 5-Axis & 6-Axis articulated robot market is expected to have potential growth during the forecast period.

5-Axis & 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market: Drivers and challenges

5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot is expected to overcome some of the conventional robots limits and rotation issues giving potential growth to 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot market. Some of the drivers expected for the growth of the 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot Market include increasing need for automation in the industries, increase in need of performing repetitive task and lack of speed. The growth of food packing and integrated electronics sectors are also expected to increase the demand for 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot during the forecast period. Also, advancement in embedded technologies and software industries is another factor influencing 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot market. Moreover, the industries are approaching to accuracy which needs control on torque and rotation which is possible by the 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot. Another driver expected to be responsible for the growth of the 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot is the health of the workers in industries because 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot can do the risky and dangerous task very easily which a human can’t. The 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot market is going to be influenced by the ‘innovation’ concept in the manufacturing industries because the free rotation and torque control feature of 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot makes it beneficial to manufacture products with innovation and new designs. However, the cost of the 5-Axis & 6-Axis articulated robot and the less technological advancement in some countries are expected to be some factors restraining the growth of the 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot market during the forecast period.

5-Axis & 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market: Segmentation

5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot market can be segmented as follows:-

Segmentation of 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot market on the basis of components:- Hardware Software Services



Segmentation of 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot market on the basis of applications:- Automation Integrated circuits Packaging Others



Segmentation of 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot market on the basis of industries:- Electrical and electronics Engineering and capital goods Automobile Food and healthcare Others



5-Axis & 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market: Key Players

Some key players of 5-Axis & 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market are FANUC, ABB, Yaskawa, DENSO, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, COMAU, Kawasaki, SIASUN, HIWIN(TW), Yamaha, Triowin, KUKA and GSK . These players are expected to influence the 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot market during the forecast period also.

5-Axis & 6-Axis Articulated Robot Market: Regional Overview

Technology advancement is expected to bring the mature 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot market in North America owing to the faster growth of the 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot market during the forecast period. Whereas, a large number of developing automotive industries in Europe increases the demand for 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot. Asian Pacific market is expected to adopt the 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot in forecast period due to rise in need of speed accuracy and innovation in industries. Also, some developing Asian countries and Africa market are expected to have risen in industrial investment and available power increase sources which in results rises the 5-axis & 6-axis articulated robot market growth.

