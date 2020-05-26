Mass Notifications Systems Market to Record Exponenetial Growth Owing to High Demand Through COVID-19 Pandemic

A Mass Notification System (MNS) enables users to broadcast notifications to individuals or groups, such as customers, employees, citizens, and government officials, in order to keep everyone informed before/during/ after some specific events or disasters. These systems are extremely helpful in coordinating with masses during relief and rescue operations. Mass Notification systems facilitates robust analytics, distributed contact data, flexible group management, language localization, various options for contact data management, and a globalized approach to optimize voice and SMS routing.

Mass Notification Systems (MNS) are vital systems in catastrophic natural disasters including earthquakes, hurricanes and floods along with other situations causing threat to human life, such as bomb explosions. The upsurge in the adoption of mass notification systems in both developed and developing countries is driven growing need for public security, increasing awareness for emergency communication systems, and trend towards mobility and business continuity.

Mass notification systems offers front-line communication technology which notifies people about possible safety measures in case of danger and guides them accordingly. Over the next decade, the mass notification system’s market is expected to be ubiquitous across its ecosystem, and is expected to witness traction in its adoption across all geographies.

The Mass Notification Systems (MNS) for emergency communications are evolving smartly with the increasing demands of swift notification deliveries and message prioritization in the high prone earthquake and flood areas, such as Japan Mass notification systems are crucial for conveying the instructions to the panicked masses about right course of action during a case of emergency. In addition, Mass notification systems are instrumental in handling business messages and providing adequate timeframe for deploying and ensuring business continuity measures. Thus they are gaining popularity across enterprises for its usage due to their distinctive features of business continuity management in case of emergency and calamity.

The market is also driven by the technological features offered by the mass notification systems such as powerful & scalable platform, which enables planning & policy enforcement. In addition to this, a message once composed on the MNS can be shared in multiple formats at the same time: SMS text, email, social media, web, RSS and more.

Lack of regulations regarding mass notification systems in the verticals apart from defence and education sector are constraining the growth of market. Moreover, availability of sub-standardized solutions which do not comply with the latest NFPA 72: National Fire Alarm and Signalling Code, are expected to hamper the growth of market in the near future.

On the basis of type of product, the Mass Notifications Systems Market is segmented into hardware and software & services.

On the basis of type of deployment model, the market is classified as on-premise and on-demand models.

On the basis of type of solutions, the market is classified into in-building solutions, wide-area solutions and distributed recipient solutions. Among these, distributed recipient solutions are anticipated to expand with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is expected to be mainly driven by increasing trend towards mobility and cloud computing.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into interoperable emergency communication, integrated public alert and warning, business continuity (BC) & disaster recovery (DR), and business operations. Business continuity (BC) and disaster recovery (DR) segment is gaining traction across various enterprises due to rising awareness about archiving their business processes in order to facilitate faster disaster recovery in case of emergencies.

Various end-user industries of the market include commercial, education, energy and power, healthcare, defence, automotive, transportation and logistics, and government offices. The education and defence sectors are expected to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The growth would be primarily driven by increasing demand for MNS in critical and sophisticated operations. However, the other sectors energy and power, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and government offices will also present potential revenue opportunities during the forecast period.

Mass Notifications Systems Market is sub-segmented into 7 key regions- North America, Latin America, East Europe, West Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Presently, North America and Europe are the major regions witnessing the adoption of the mass notification systems. The primary factors attributing to the market growth in these regions are: high dissemination of mobile technologies, development and adoption of pioneering technologies, and the presence of major companies in this region.

With increasing regulations and compliance policies, along with the growing need for rugged and uninterrupted communication solutions during emergencies, the emerging countries such as Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa (BRICS) are expected to witness proliferation in the adoption mass notification systems during the period: 2015-2025.

Few of the prominent players in the mass notifications systems market include ATHOC, Eaton Corporation (Cooper Industries Pvt. Ltd.), Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Everbridge, Inc., Metis Secure Solutions, Mir3, Inc., Omnilert LLC, and Xmatters, Inc.

The mass notification system market is highly competitive in nature, characterised with new product innovations and merger & acquisitions, which are the key strategies adopted by market participants to cement their position in the market.

