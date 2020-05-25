Sales of Mobile Micro Data Center Market to Record Exponential Growth During   2015 – 2021

The mobile/micro data centers enable consolidation of maintaining, monitoring and storing data. These data centers are compatible with the existing platforms and operating systems, this reduces the time and cost to develop new platforms for micro data centers. Micro data centers primarily deploy high speed connectivity and user-server configuration. This helps the datacenter providers to fulfill the service level agreement with their clients. Additionally, these data centers are as reliable as the traditional data centers due to presence of continuous power supply, desired cooling, safe wiring and high precision environmental monitoring systems. As a result, these data centers provide site continuity, performance continuity and business continuity. Moreover, these data centers reduce the cost of purchasing or leasing a building to deploy the data center. These micro data centers offer a contingency backup for the primary data center as a result, this increases the demand for a cost effective secondary data storage solution.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4693

There are various standards and guidelines for micro data centers developed by American National Standards Institute (ANSI), Telecommunication Industry Association (TIA), National Electric Manufacturers Association (NEMA), Canadian Standards Association (CSA) and Underwriters Laboratory (UL) .The rapid growth in cloud based services across the IT industry and the rising adoption of wireless connectivity are the major driver for mobile/micro data center market. Furthermore, the low capital expenditure, features such as scalability and portability, and energy efficient solutions encourages the organizations to use micro data centers. Further, innovative designs and fast deployment of such data centers are the potential opportunities for the growth of this market. However, the lack of awareness about these data centers is hindering the growth of this market.

The mobile/micro data centers market is segmented on the basis of organizations size, applications, end-use industry, rack size and geography. There are several small and medium (SMEs) sized and large enterprises that have the potential resources to deploy mobile/micro data center for various applications such as disaster recovery, remote admin support and mobile computing among others. The cost effective and easy installation of these data centers is encouraging the rising number of small and medium organizations to adopt mobile/micro data centers for their operations. Further, depending upon the size of data and resources available with the organizations the size of rack is selected. The rack size can be from 5 to 25 rack unit, 26 to 50 rack units and 51 to 100 rack unit. The end-use industry segment of this market is further segmented as banking and financial institutions (BFSI), telecommunication, government institutes, and military and defense among others. The telecommunication segment for mobile/micro datacenters is expected to witness tremendous growth in developing economies. In addition, on the basis of geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific and Rest of the World.

Currently, the market for mobile/micro data centers is less competitive, however, with the growing data and cloud based services it is expected that the market will be highly competitive over the coming years. Major players dominating the mobile/micro data centers market include AST Modular, Canovate Group, Elliptical Mobile Solutions, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Panduit Corporation, Rittal GmbH, Silicon Graphics, Inc., Zellabox and others.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/4693

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Mobile/Micro Data Center market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Mobile/Micro Data Center market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)