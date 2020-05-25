Sales of High Speed Camera Market to Record Exponential Growth During   2015 – 2021

High-speed cameras are the sophisticated version of normal digital cameras with high resolution capacity and ability to capture ultra-high speed events. High-speed cameras can analyze invisible objects which are beyond the capacity of human eye. The quality of a high-speed camera is determined by various attributes such as, frame rates, resolution, memory size, battery, image processing, and light sensitivity. A variety of high-speed cameras are available in the market with extensive range of frame rates varying from zero frames per second (FPS) to 100 billion frames per second and resolution ranges from 1MP (megapixel) to billions of megapixels. Wide range of frame rate of high speed camera is helping in its increasing penetration in comparison with digital normal camera, which is capable to reach only 30 frames per second. High-speed cameras are used in various industries such as entertainment, military, aerospace, media, healthcare, paper and printing, automotive, and scientific research industries.

Due to advanced features of high-speed cameras over other cameras, its demand is growing across industries. Demand for high-speed camera within the R&D sector is also growing owing to its high frame rate, image processing, and wide light sensitivity range. Entertainment & media is an emerging market for high-speed cameras and is providing white market space to the high-speed camera manufacturers.

Based on components, the global high-speed camera market is segmented into image sensors, lens, memory systems, battery, image processors, fans and cooling systems, and others, including semiconductor components. Based on accessories, the market is segmented into memory cartridge, lens adapters and extenders, camera lenses, lighting accessories, triggers and tripods, and liquid heads.

Asia Pacific is a major market for high-speed cameras and is set to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the main markets in this region. North America is the second-largest market for high-speed cameras, with the U.S. accounting for major market share.

Strict mandates for automotive clearance, rising number of sensor manufacturers, and increasing performance due to advancement of latest technology are further expected to impel the global high-speed camera market during the forecast period. This market is projected to expand at single-digit growth rate during the forecast period. Long product replacement cycle and high cost of high speed camera are some of the factors which act as a restrain for the global high-speed camera market.

Some of the major players in the market are Vision Research Inc., Photron Limited, Olympus Corporation, Mikrotron GmbH, nac Image Technology, Del Imaging Systems LLC, Motion Capture Technologies, AOS Technologies AG, Fastec Imaging Corporation, Optronis GmbH, PCO AG, and Weisscamm. Among these, some leading companies such as Vision Research Inc., Photron Limited, Olympus Corporation, and Mikrotron GmbH are offering innovative high-speed cameras with emphasis on latest technology and features. Growing investment in R&D of high-speed cameras is further driving the growth of this market.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



